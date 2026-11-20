Just a few months ago, it was uncertain if the consistently dominant Kansas City Current would even qualify for the playoffs. But with their NWSL Championship game coming up this weekend, those doubts seem like a distant memory.

After parting ways with former head coach Vlatko Andonovski , the team had to get used to new management under Chris Armas . The team also lost many of its stars heading into the season, having traded away midfielder Claire Hutton, defender Hailie Mace and striker Bia Zaneratto.

Possibly the biggest gap in the Current’s roster was the absence of superstar Temwa Chawinga. Injury delayed her start to the season, and her success with the Malawian Women’s National Team saw her missing for most of October.

Despite the hiccups, the team seems to have picked up steam right when needed. Daniel Sperry , a Kansas City soccer reporter, told KCUR’s Up To Date he wasn’t shocked by the turnaround.

“ I think the timing, the health, everything coming together, and everyone really getting on the same page has really been why this team was able to do it,” he said.

The Current face the Washington Spirit this Saturday in Washington, D.C.

Reed Hoffmann / AP Photo Kansas City Current forward Michelle Cooper chases after a Gotham FC opponent during an NWSL soccer match, April 4, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City has gone unbeaten in its past seven matches. The Current also beat the Spirit just last month, 2-1.

Sperry described the Spirit’s lone goal as a mistake from Current keeper Lorena. He said the two teams are at their best when capitalizing on turnovers.

"It's funny, because it really does feel like two teams that just are, in ways, maybe some small nuances different, but very much mirrors of themselves,” Sperry said. “I think that's why it's gonna be a tough match. It's gonna be a very tight game.”

Sperry called attention to the Current’s set-pieces in last weekend's game. Croix Bethune’s free kick from outside the box, alongside a clever ball in from Izzy Rodriguez to Haley Hopkins, were two standout moments.

A win this Saturday against Washington would give the Current their first NWSL championship win. Sperry says the trophy could bring a much awaited result to the franchise and its fans.

“ You want to create championships, and you want to bring something back to the city that you're in. I think that this validates the investment and the attention,” he said.

Kickoff is this Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. Fans in Kansas City can catch the game at the Current Landing watch party located just outside of the CPKC Stadium at the Berkley Riverfront.

The Dub women’s sports pub also plans to host a watch party, and suggests fans bring their own chairs and blankets for additional outdoor seating.