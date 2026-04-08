Voters in 6 Kansas City school districts approve nearly $200 million for buildings and staff

Voters in the Hickman Mills School District overwhelmingly approved a $20 million bond issue to pay off debt and improve school buildings as the district tries to tackle its budget shortfall .

The school district hopes to help fill its $14 million budget deficit by issuing a general obligation bond and shifting 30 cents of its debt service levy into the operating levy. The bond question passed by nearly 80% and the levy transfer passed with nearly 75% approval, according to unofficial results.

Superintendent Dennis Carpenter said most of the money would go toward paying off existing lease obligations, but the district would still have about $5 million left over to fund building projects.

That includes improvements to Warford Elementary School, where Carpenter wants to attract more families who are moving in the area. Some of the remaining funding would also go toward improving other district buildings and athletic facilities.

The school district said on its website that the bond would allow it to move existing debt to its debt service fund, pay off existing debt for its facilities and address building maintenance and safety needs.

Both measures passed on Tuesday won’t raise the property tax rate because older debt will have been paid off within the existing levy, according to the district . The measures would also free up about $3.4 million annually for Hickman Mills’ operating budget, which includes teacher pay, staff benefits, instructional materials and transportation.

But the bond’s passage won’t change the district’s cost-saving plan to close Truman Elementary School and cut more than 70 educators and staff, including math and reading literacy specialists, behavior intervention specialists, library media and custodian staff.

The Center School District, also in south Kansas City, saw voters approve its request for a $29 million bond and 17 cent tax levy transfer. The bond question passed by about 86% and the tax levy transfer passed with 78% approval.

The district said the bond would allow it to update school buildings and outdoor spaces, including classroom renovations, playground updates, sidewalk and roof repairs. It would also update science labs; renovate the middle school’s track, field and locker room; and fund a new football turf at the high school.

The tax levy will allow the district to spend more money on staff and classroom supplies, the district said on its website . The district’s existing tax rate won’t change.

Independence School District

The Independence School District saw a $60 million bond approved by nearly 73% of residents who voted on Tuesday. It will fund major renovations at three elementary schools and other improvements around the district.

The district prioritized Fairmount Elementary, Korte Elementary and Procter Elementary because of their age, layout, and maintenance needs.

Vaughn Wheat / The Beacon The auditorium at Fairmount Elementary School in Independence serves as a music classroom and space for assemblies, but it could soon be repurposed into six new classrooms.

The bond would fund remodeling and reconfiguring classrooms; updating mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems; renovating aging flooring, ceilings and fixtures; and improving accessibility and safety.

Other schools would get smaller, more specific upgrades like new turf at Truman High School’s baseball field and improved spaces for special education at Van Horn High School.

The school district said it wouldn’t need to increase the current tax rate to issue the bond because it paid down existing debt and refinanced other bonds.

Lee’s Summit School District

Voters in Lee’s Summit approved a measure by about 60% to allow the school district to raise taxes in order to increase teacher salaries.

Voters passed Proposition C , which includes a 1 cent state-wide sales tax increase for education funding, in 1982. The legislation requires school districts to roll back their property tax rate by half of the revenue produced by the new sales tax.

But residents can vote to waive the requirement and allow school districts to retain the full amount.

Vaughn Wheat / The Beacon Teachers prepare to assist families with enrollment at a Welcome Center event particularly meant to help immigrant families, held in the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District Stansberry Leadership Center.

The Lee’s Summit School District said on its website that it received a partial waiver in 2008, but on Tuesday, voters approved a full waiver. That increases the school district’s operating tax levy rate by 12 cents and allows it to retain an additional $3 to 4.5 million annually.

That would amount to an increase of about $23.90 per year for a home valued at $100,000, according to the district.

The district said it plans to use the additional funding to pay and maintain raises and benefits for staff, to make it more competitive with surrounding school districts’ teacher pay. Lee's Summit said its starting teacher salary is $44,180 and lags behind more than a dozen nearby school districts.

“We are grateful to our community for participating in this important decision,” said Superintendent David Buck in a statement following the vote. “This outcome reflects our shared commitment to investing in the people who maintain our strong, competitive school system.”

The district said its board of education will consider 2026–27 salary recommendations based on the anticipated revenue at a special session on April 9. District leaders have also said they’re facing a $6.5 million deficit because of state and federal funding changes.

School districts in eastern Jackson County

About 72% of residents who voted in the Fort Osage School District approved a $35 million bond issue to improve school buildings and pay off previous debt. They also voted by nearly 59% to allow the district to approve a transfer of 24 cents from the debt service levy to the operating levy over two years.

The district said the transfer will help it “maintain programs for students, pay salaries and benefits for staff and help fund other operating costs of the school district.”

Fort Osage School District / Courtesy Mrs. Lee at Buckner Elementary School works with students in small group instruction

“The passage of the levy transfer is particularly significant, as it will support the District in preparing its budget amid ongoing financial uncertainties at both the local and state levels,” the district said on social media . “Our focus remains on supporting student programs while also recruiting and retaining high-quality staff.”

Grain Valley voters approved a $40 million bond by about 71% to fund additions and renovations at Matthews and Sni-A-Bar Elementary Schools and a new middle school outdoor athletic facility.

The bond would also pay for safety improvements at the school entrance. The school district said its elementary enrollment is flat, but buildings are still nearing capacity because of its growing high-needs special education program.