Nuclear company now says Kansas reactor buried 1 mile underground might not happen

Deep Fission is clarifying priorities for the company's 1-mile underground nuclear reactor site in Kansas, now saying the group is only committed to drilling data acquisition wells in Parsons.

In an email to the Kansas News Service, Deep Fission's Vice President of Communications Chloe Frader said this was always the plan for this stage of the process.

Deep Fission's CEO, Liz Muller, echoed the sentiment in an interview earlier this month.

"We've committed to doing a test well here, but again, we haven't yet committed to how big this commercial project could potentially be," Muller said. "That is something that we're going to need a lot of input from the community, and that's input that I expect we're going to get over the next few weeks and months."

This test drilling enables Deep Fission to gather critical geological, hydrological and thermal data in preparation for an actual 30-inch borehole that could house the small reactor — according to a company press release.

The commitment to the data acquisition appears in contrast with the initial announcement of Deep Fission's plans.

The company's press release in December announcing the project said Deep Fission planned on having an operational reactor.

"Pending DOE authorization, the Company aims to complete construction of its first reactor and achieve criticality by July 4, 2026, at the Kansas location," that statement said.

There are regulatory hurdles in Kansas law that appear to limit the initial idea of directly selling power from the small reactors to energy users like data centers.

Kansas law prohibits the company selling power directly to customers. Deep Fission is working with electric utility Evergy to find a solution for the sale of future energy.

Brad Reams is the President of Great Plains Industrial Park, the prospective location of the reactor. He said there needs to be regulatory clarity before the project can likely advance beyond test wells.

"I think that there can't be any future commitments at this time until we know what the commercialization status is for the company," he said.

The initial December announcement had bipartisan support from Kansas lawmakers, and also didn't seem to indicate the project might only be test wells.

Lt. Gov. David Toland also serves as the Kansas secretary of commerce.

"Kansas has long been a leader in energy production, and we're continuing to diversify our portfolio with innovative technologies such as advanced nuclear," he said at the initial announcement.

Marjorie Reynolds is a registered nurse and the president of Prairie Dog Alliance, a local group that informs residents about the nuclear reactor project.

She is worried about the cost and likelihood of the project.

"My fear is that this project will not work and then they're going to decide that they're going to encapsulate nuclear waste and fill up the borehole with it," Reynolds said.

Reynolds is not supportive of the project because of the lack of community involvement and voting. Community leaders' only role was signing a letter of support with the company.

Proponents of nuclear energy say it's one of the world's safest technologies.

Marc Nichol is the executive director at New Energy Institute, a Washington D.C based nuclear trade institute.

"The reality of it is that we can design reactors to be safe and protect the public so that they don't receive that amount of radiation," Nichol said.

The Deep Fission project is part of a pilot program by the Trump administration for reforming nuclear reactor testing at the Department of Energy. The program is also part of an executive order, allowing companies like Deep Fission to bypass specific regulations.

Labette County Commissioner Vince Schibi is unsure if everything will be done by the anticipated July date. He said the success of the project depends on the results of the data acquisition.

"When you start bringing in the real deal, I'm sure there's a lot more hoops to go through for the federal and the state to handle that material safely," he said.

"I think it's our ace in the hole in Labette County that we need to promote it and make sure that these projects are good for us and good for the country," Schibi added.

Some local residents are concerned with Deep Fission's project and nuclear energy in their backyard, but nuclear energy has become increasingly popular in the last few years. A Pew Research study reports about 59% of respondents back more nuclear plants to generate electricity.

This would be the second nuclear plant in Kansas after Wolf Creek Generating Station in Burlington, Kansas.

Rachel Schnelle reports on Missouri and Kansas issues for KRPS.

The Kansas News Service is a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KMUW and High Plains Public Radio.