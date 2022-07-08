From Troost to Truth

Benoist Troost was a physician and slave owner who moved to Kansas City in the 1800s. Now, his mark is left on the metro in the form of a well-traveled avenue that bisects Kansas City into eastern and western halves. Chris Goode, owner of Ruby Jean's Juicery on Troost Avenue, is hoping a name change will better reflect the street's growing community. Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Goode about what he thinks the new name should be and how he's going to get it done.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.