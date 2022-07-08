© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

From Troost to Truth

Published July 8, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
One of Kansas City's most traveled streets — Troost Avenue — is named after a slaveholder from the 1800s. A small business owner with a storefront along the street wants to change that.

Benoist Troost was a physician and slave owner who moved to Kansas City in the 1800s. Now, his mark is left on the metro in the form of a well-traveled avenue that bisects Kansas City into eastern and western halves. Chris Goode, owner of Ruby Jean's Juicery on Troost Avenue, is hoping a name change will better reflect the street's growing community. Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Goode about what he thinks the new name should be and how he's going to get it done.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

