Understanding the amendment votes in Missouri's August election

Missouri voters will see two statewide ballot items in next week's election: Amendment 1, giving tax breaks to child care facilities, and Amendment 4, which would force Kansas City to increase how much funding it gives to the police department. Plus: How Democrats Lucas Kunce and Karla May are planning to take on Republican Josh Hawley for Missouri's U.S. Senate seat.

Two years ago, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas filed a lawsuit challenging a 2022 constitutional amendment vote that forced the city to increase funding for the Kansas City Police Department. After the court threw out the results, the measure is back on the Missouri ballot as Amendment 4. Next week, voters will also see Amendment 1, a measure that would allow a property tax exemption for child care facilities. Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with KCUR Missouri Government and Politics reporter Celisa Calacal about the amendment up for vote again in the coming August primary.

Missouri’s Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate is not as contentious as other races on next Tuesday’s ballot. But the winner of the contest between Independence attorney Lucas Kunce and state Sen. Karla May will head to a closely watched race against incumbent GOP Sen. Josh Hawley. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum reports.

