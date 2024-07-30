© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Understanding the amendment votes in Missouri's August election

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published July 30, 2024 at 7:28 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Missouri voters will see two statewide ballot items in next week's election: Amendment 1, giving tax breaks to child care facilities, and Amendment 4, which would force Kansas City to increase how much funding it gives to the police department. Plus: How Democrats Lucas Kunce and Karla May are planning to take on Republican Josh Hawley for Missouri's U.S. Senate seat.

Two years ago, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas filed a lawsuit challenging a 2022 constitutional amendment vote that forced the city to increase funding for the Kansas City Police Department. After the court threw out the results, the measure is back on the Missouri ballot as Amendment 4. Next week, voters will also see Amendment 1, a measure that would allow a property tax exemption for child care facilities. Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with KCUR Missouri Government and Politics reporter Celisa Calacal about the amendment up for vote again in the coming August primary.

Missouri’s Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate is not as contentious as other races on next Tuesday’s ballot. But the winner of the contest between Independence attorney Lucas Kunce and state Sen. Karla May will head to a closely watched race against incumbent GOP Sen. Josh Hawley. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum reports.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)Kansas City Police DepartmentpolicefundingU.S. SenateElectionsLucas KunceJosh Hawley
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now