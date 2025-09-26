© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Is Missouri ready for legal sports betting?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published September 26, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Sports betting is expected to start in Missouri on Dec. 1. But some are concerned about the consequences of making gambling so easy to access. Plus: Beef is as expensive as it’s ever been, thanks to the high cost of cattle. When will prices come down?

Missouri voters legalized sports betting by an extremely narrow margin last year, but it won’t be active until Dec. 1 due to licensing and regulation requirements. Some mental health advocates are concerned about the impact it will have on gambling addiction in the state. St. Louis Public Radio’s Olivia Mizelle reports.

If you buy beef, no doubt you’ve noticed that it’s gotten more expensive lately. In fact, beef prices in the U.S. are the highest they’ve ever been — an average of $9.69 per pound, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Will they come down soon? Harvest Public Media’s Michael Marks has the story.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
