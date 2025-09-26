Is Missouri ready for legal sports betting?

Sports betting is expected to start in Missouri on Dec. 1. But some are concerned about the consequences of making gambling so easy to access. Plus: Beef is as expensive as it’s ever been, thanks to the high cost of cattle. When will prices come down?

Missouri voters legalized sports betting by an extremely narrow margin last year, but it won’t be active until Dec. 1 due to licensing and regulation requirements. Some mental health advocates are concerned about the impact it will have on gambling addiction in the state. St. Louis Public Radio’s Olivia Mizelle reports.

If you buy beef, no doubt you’ve noticed that it’s gotten more expensive lately. In fact, beef prices in the U.S. are the highest they’ve ever been — an average of $9.69 per pound, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Will they come down soon? Harvest Public Media’s Michael Marks has the story.

