The effects of Olathe East High School's shooting

Published March 10, 2022 at 2:07 PM CST
Families of Olathe East High School students wait at the Family Video to be reunited with their kids, after a shooting inside the school on Friday, March 4, 2022.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Families of Olathe East High School students reunited with their kids after a shooting inside the school on Friday, March 4, 2022.

The March 4 shooting at Olathe East High School ended with a school administrator, a school resource officer and a student all suffering gunshot wounds.

Not knowing the safety of their child was experienced by parents during last Friday's active shooting event at Olathe East High School.

"It's like you're drowning and you can't catch your breath because you just have no control of that time frame when you're waiting. You're waiting to hear from your kiddo," explained Cindy Holscher, parent of a freshman attending Olathe East High School and a Kansas state senator.

Sen. Holscher has advocated for reasonable gun laws in the past but says as she stood waiting for her son at the drop-off site she thought, "Why haven't I been louder about this?"

Moving forward to prevent these incidents, Kansas State Rep. Brandon Woodard said, "We also, just last year, implemented conceal carry for 18 to 20-year-olds. I think we should immediately repeal that and when it comes to concealed carry, folks that are carrying weapons, we should reinstate permit and training requirements."

Up To Date PodcastOlathe ShootingparentsOlathe School DistrictGun ControlteachersKansas Legislature
