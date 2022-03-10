The effects of Olathe East High School's shooting

Not knowing the safety of their child was experienced by parents during last Friday's active shooting event at Olathe East High School.

"It's like you're drowning and you can't catch your breath because you just have no control of that time frame when you're waiting. You're waiting to hear from your kiddo," explained Cindy Holscher, parent of a freshman attending Olathe East High School and a Kansas state senator.

Sen. Holscher has advocated for reasonable gun laws in the past but says as she stood waiting for her son at the drop-off site she thought, "Why haven't I been louder about this?"

Moving forward to prevent these incidents, Kansas State Rep. Brandon Woodard said, "We also, just last year, implemented conceal carry for 18 to 20-year-olds. I think we should immediately repeal that and when it comes to concealed carry, folks that are carrying weapons, we should reinstate permit and training requirements."

