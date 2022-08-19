Ahead of Kansas City visit, House intel chair Schiff says 'democracy is more at risk' now than on Jan. 6

Congressman Adam Schiff has held a front row seat to the Trump presidency and its continuing impact on American democracy and politics.

Schiff served as lead manager in the first impeachment of the former president and is a member of the January 6 committee.

He offered an unvarnished character assessment of the 45th president, voiced concern over the continuation of the "Big Lie," and said now is the time to ask what we each can do to make a difference "in the life of our democracy."



"Adam Schiff in Conversation," hosted by Rainy Day Books, from 12:00-1:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 24, at Unity Temple on The Plaza, Sanctuary, 707 W 47th Street, Kansas City, Missouri, 64112. Tickets are available through Rainy Day Books.

