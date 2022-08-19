© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Ahead of Kansas City visit, House intel chair Schiff says 'democracy is more at risk' now than on Jan. 6

Published August 19, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT
House intelligence committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and other House Democratic chairs are pushing forward with investigations of related to President Trump following the report from special counsel Robert Mueller on the 2016 election.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff is chairman of the House intelligence committee.

Despite Republicans' failure to repudiate Donald Trump in the wake of the insurrection at the Capitol, Rep. Adam Schiff of California is confident the nation will survive ongoing attacks on its democratic institutions.

Congressman Adam Schiff has held a front row seat to the Trump presidency and its continuing impact on American democracy and politics.

Schiff served as lead manager in the first impeachment of the former president and is a member of the January 6 committee.

He offered an unvarnished character assessment of the 45th president, voiced concern over the continuation of the "Big Lie," and said now is the time to ask what we each can do to make a difference "in the life of our democracy."

"Adam Schiff in Conversation," hosted by Rainy Day Books, from 12:00-1:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 24, at Unity Temple on The Plaza, Sanctuary, 707 W 47th Street, Kansas City, Missouri, 64112. Tickets are available through Rainy Day Books.

