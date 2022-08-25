© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
The Kansas African American Museum's production "Canaan" will come to Kansas City

Published August 25, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT
Jordan Maia and Branika Scott perform in "Canaan."

"Canaan" will be showing on Sept. 16 at the Kansas City Kansas Community College Performance Center and Sept. 17 and 18 at the White Theatre at The J.

Wichita, Kansas, is home to the Kansas African American Museum. The museum, which turned 25 this year, aims to encourage understanding, inclusion and opportunity.

The museum is branching out to the Kansas City area next month through a presentation of the play "Canaan," which has already sold out three times in Wichita. The production examines the civil rights movement through the lens of 1968 Washington D.C., when the movement took a downturn.

Playwright Micah Ariel Watson, who is from Wichita, said staging the play there was "a fantastic experience."

"It meant a lot to bring a show back to my hometown in my home community," Watson said. "I'm very much am a writer from Kansas, and I'm learning to embrace that even more, so bringing it to Kansas City felt like the next natural step."

“Canaan” will be performed twice on Friday, Sept. 15th, at Kansas City Kansas Community College. It will be performed again on Saturday evening Sept. 16 and Sunday afternoon Sept. 17 at The White Theater at The J in Overland Park. For tickets, go to tkaamuseum.org/canaan.

Up To Date PodcastKansas City Missouri (KCMO)museums/galleriesAfrican Americans
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Reginald David
Reginald David is an assistant producer with Up To Date. You can reach him at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
See stories by Reginald David
