How democracy is under threat in Kansas and Missouri
Sept. 15 is the International Day of Democracy. Alarms are sounding that democracy in America — once the example to the world — is in danger.
As part of Montclair State University's Democracy Day nationwide collaborative, Up To Date looked at the state of democracy in Kansas and Missouri.
Our focus was on three areas: candidates' refusal to engage with each other in public forums; redistricting; and voter laws.
Panelists highlighted signs of eroding institutional trust, disenfranchisement and concentration of power in both states.
- Eli Yokley, senior reporter covering politics and campaigns, Morning Consult
- Bob Beatty, professor and chair, political science department, Washburn University
- Stephanie Clayton (D-District 19), Kansas State Representative
- Peverill Squire, Hicks and Martha Griffiths Chair in American Political Institutions, University of Missouri
- Greg Vonnahme, chair of the department of political science, University of Missouri-Kansas City
- Janet Milkovich, president, Johnson County League of Women Voters