How democracy is under threat in Kansas and Missouri

Published September 15, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT
Protesters rallied in Mill Creek Park on Saturday, May 14, 2022 to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.
Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
/
KCUR 89.3
Protesters rallied in Mill Creek Park on May 14, 2022, after the leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Sept. 15 is the International Day of Democracy. Alarms are sounding that democracy in America — once the example to the world — is in danger.

As part of Montclair State University's Democracy Day nationwide collaborative, Up To Date looked at the state of democracy in Kansas and Missouri.

Our focus was on three areas: candidates' refusal to engage with each other in public forums; redistricting; and voter laws.

Panelists highlighted signs of eroding institutional trust, disenfranchisement and concentration of power in both states.

