Up To Date

The next best thing in COVID vaccines may be right under your nose

Published September 26, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
A project at Yale University has developed a nasal delivery method that could go beyond use for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The vaccines for COVID-19 have proven effective for reducing cases with serious symptoms or those resulting in death.

What they haven't been as great at is preventing transmission of the virus and some researchers say that could be due in part to the fact that the vaccines are delivered through a shot in the arm — not the ideal place when battling a respiratory virus.

Administering protection via a nasal spray, however, places the vaccine in the mucous membranes of the nose, where COVID-19 enters the body most of the time. The spray could also carry the vaccine to the lungs where the virus develops.

  • Mark Saltzman, Goizueta Foundation Professor of Chemical and Biomedical Engineering; Professor of Cellular & Molecular Physiology; Head, Jonathan Edwards College, Faculty Co-Director, Center for Biomedical Innovation and Technology, Yale University
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
