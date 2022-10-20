© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Missouri House 17th District candidate: Mark Ellebracht

Published October 20, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A man wearing a sweatshirt and baseball cap talks at a microphone inside a studio.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Mark Ellebracht responds to questions during an Up to Date interview on Oct. 20, 2022.

Democrat Mark Ellebracht, who has represented his Northland district in the Missouri House since 2017, is running for a fourth term in office.

Missouri State Rep. Mark Ellebracht is a lawyer, a non-commissioned officer in the Army and has worked as a cement mason.

As a Democrat from Liberty, Ellebracht feels that the Republican supermajority in Jefferson City has done some things well and other things poorly.

While he recently voted for Gov. Mike Parson's individual income tax cut — citing helping families amidst inflation as his reasoning — he questioned the GOP attempt to reduce unemployment benefits from 13 weeks to just eight.

"That was one of the issues that really puzzled me. Why? Especially in these times when families need to do something to make sure that they have some kind of secure income," Ellebracht says.

Ellebracht's opponent, Republican Bill Allen, declined Up To Date's request to join this conversation.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastElectionsMissouriMissouri General AssemblyMissouri governmentMissouri House of RepresentativespoliticsMissouri Elections 2022
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
See stories by Danie Alexander
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content