Missouri House 17th District candidate: Mark Ellebracht

Missouri State Rep. Mark Ellebracht is a lawyer, a non-commissioned officer in the Army and has worked as a cement mason.

As a Democrat from Liberty, Ellebracht feels that the Republican supermajority in Jefferson City has done some things well and other things poorly.

While he recently voted for Gov. Mike Parson's individual income tax cut — citing helping families amidst inflation as his reasoning — he questioned the GOP attempt to reduce unemployment benefits from 13 weeks to just eight.

"That was one of the issues that really puzzled me. Why? Especially in these times when families need to do something to make sure that they have some kind of secure income," Ellebracht says.

