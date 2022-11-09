© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Election Day 2022: Kansas and Missouri post-midterms analysis

Published November 9, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly stopped just short of declaring victory on election night, but the Associated Press officially called the race for Kelly the following afternoon.

Four political scientists from Kansas and Missouri broke down the results in several key races and provided analysis on the biggest stories of Election Day 2022.

With some races still too close to call on the morning after the 2022 midterm election, Up to Date brought in political experts for analysis of what we did know.

First, we checked in on local races including bond measures in Kansas City, Missouri, the Johnson County Commission Chair race and the reelection of Frank White as the Jackson County Executive.

Then we examined Kansas' ballot measures and the state's races for its 3rd Congressional district, attorney general and governor. After the show, the Associated Press called the race for Kansas governor in favor of Democratic incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly.

On the Missouri side, we discussed the legalization of recreational marijuana, Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt's U.S. Senate victory over Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine and voters' decision to raise police funding from 20% to 25% of the Kansas City budget.

Up To Date PodcastElectionsKansas Elections 2022Missouri Elections 2022politicspolitical punditsBallot Issuerecreational marijuanapoliceKansas Attorney GeneralU.S. SenateKansas Governor
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
