Election Day 2022: Kansas and Missouri post-midterms analysis
Four political scientists from Kansas and Missouri broke down the results in several key races and provided analysis on the biggest stories of Election Day 2022.
With some races still too close to call on the morning after the 2022 midterm election, Up to Date brought in political experts for analysis of what we did know.
First, we checked in on local races including bond measures in Kansas City, Missouri, the Johnson County Commission Chair race and the reelection of Frank White as the Jackson County Executive.
Then we examined Kansas' ballot measures and the state's races for its 3rd Congressional district, attorney general and governor. After the show, the Associated Press called the race for Kansas governor in favor of Democratic incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly.
On the Missouri side, we discussed the legalization of recreational marijuana, Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt's U.S. Senate victory over Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine and voters' decision to raise police funding from 20% to 25% of the Kansas City budget.
- Sam Zeff, KCUR morning newscaster and metro reporter
- Michael Smith, professor of political science and chair of social sciences at Emporia State University
- Alexandra Middlewood, assistant professor of political science at Wichita State University
- Matthew Harris, assistant professor of political science at Park University
- Peverill Squire, professor of American politics at the University of Missouri