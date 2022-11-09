Election Day 2022: Kansas and Missouri post-midterms analysis

With some races still too close to call on the morning after the 2022 midterm election, Up to Date brought in political experts for analysis of what we did know.

First, we checked in on local races including bond measures in Kansas City, Missouri, the Johnson County Commission Chair race and the reelection of Frank White as the Jackson County Executive.

Then we examined Kansas' ballot measures and the state's races for its 3rd Congressional district, attorney general and governor. After the show, the Associated Press called the race for Kansas governor in favor of Democratic incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly.

On the Missouri side, we discussed the legalization of recreational marijuana, Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt's U.S. Senate victory over Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine and voters' decision to raise police funding from 20% to 25% of the Kansas City budget.

