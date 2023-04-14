© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Overland Park singer Kate Cosentino is blowing away judges on NBC's 'The Voice'

By Steve Kraske,
Reginald DavidElizabeth Ruiz
Published April 14, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT
A woman is sitting at a microphone talking and gesturing with both hands inside a radio studio.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
"The Voice" contestant Kate Cosentino talks on KCUR's "Up To Date" on April 14, 2023.

Kate Cosentino, an Overland Park native who now lives in Nashville, got three judges to turn their chairs for her on season 23 of the music competition show "The Voice."

A self described "nerd," Kate Cosentino developed a love for music through watching Miley Cyrus in Disney's "Hannah Montana" and playing the video game Guitar Hero.

Now, the singer songwriter can be seen on one of music's biggest stages to launch new and up-and-coming artists — NBC's "The Voice."

Cosentino applied for the music reality show in the past without success.

This time, on season 23 of the music competition, three of the four judges on "The Voice" turned their chairs as she played guitar and sang Dionne Warwick's "I Say a Little Prayer."

"Now I'm riding the roller coaster of being on the show," Cosentino told KCUR's Up To Date.

Residing these days in Nashville, Tennessee, Cosentino gives credit to her Kansas City roots for making her the artist she is today.

"My musical education in Kansas City is so the reason that I've kept at it," Cosentino said. "It helped me become the musician I am today and just feeling like my voice was encouraged as a young person was so important."

Before hitting the stage for the "The Voice," the artist landed an opening act for pop star Katy Perry.

The lyrics in many of Cosentino's self-written songs tell a story about real life issues, like the struggles faced by trans children, eating disorders and Alzhemier's.

"That's my favorite way to connect and just be like, 'Think from someone else's perspective.' But I'm not telling you how to think, I'm just showing you the story and hope that you feel it," Cosentino said.

Cosentino said she appreciates the coaching she's received from season 23 judge and former One Direction member Niall Horan.

"The people that are finding me from this like me for me, and it's so the most amazing feeling to be like they like what I do, in all of its glory, not something that I'm not," said Cosentino.

  • Kate Cosentino, season 23 contestant on "The Voice"
Up To Date PodcastOverland ParkKansasMusicperforming artsperformance art
