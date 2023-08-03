© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

A Kansas college football player has died from heat-related injuries. It isn't the first time

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published August 3, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT
A Wilson football sits along the hashmarks of a field.
Dave Adamson
/
Unsplash
Three college football players in Kansas have died from heat-related causes over the last five years.

A MidAmerica Nazarene University football lineman died from what his family calls "heat-related injuries." He was just 19 years old. In just the past few years, several Kansas college football players have died from heat stroke following summer practices.

This week marks five years since the death of Garden City Community College football lineman Braeden Bradforth, a 19-year-old who experienced exertional heat stroke after being forced to run three dozen 50-yard sprints at high temperatures.

Then, in August 2021, 19 year-old Fort Scott Community College lineman Tirrell Williams collapsed and died after a summer practice. Heat stroke was also the cause of death.

On July 22 of this year, MidAmerica Nazarene University lineman Myzelle Law, 19, suffered what his family called "heat-related injuries." After over a week in the hospital, he died this past Sunday. Details about the events that led to Law's death are not yet known.

"Every year, at this time, like clockwork, one or more teenage boys in America drops dead before a single block or tackle," says journalist Irv Muchnick. "For a variety of reasons that we could get into, Kansas is an epicenter of this phenomenon."

  • Irv Muchnick, independent journalist and author of the upcoming book "Without Helmets or Shoulder Pads: The American Way of Death in Football Conditioning"
  • Sam Zeff, KCUR metro reporter
Up To Date PodcastsportsheatstrokeDeathcollege footballfootballAthleticsOverland ParkOlathe
