© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

A new Missouri law giving dispatchers 'first responder' status could help drive recruitment

By Steve Kraske,
Halle JacksonTrevor Grandin
Published September 9, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A police cruiser is seen with red lights glowing as it drives down a street at night. There are a few cars on the street, and their tail lights can be seen.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
911 dispatchers are now designated as first responders under Missouri Senate Bill 24.

Missouri joined a handful of states labeling emergency dispatchers as "first responders." Along with the new label comes advanced access to mental health resources and the formal naming of PTSD as an occupational hazard for the profession.

Senate Bill 24 was recently signed into law, designating Missouri's 911 dispatchers as first responders. Previously categorized as clerical workers, these dispatchers now have increased access to vital mental health resources.

Zachary Dykes, president of the Missouri chapter of the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials, hopes that this new designation could help with hiring as the Kansas City area grapples with a shortage of emergency dispatchers.

"I think it could potentially lead to an increase in recruitment and retention just from a job satisfaction, feeling like you belong as part of the team and then seeing this as a career," Dykes said.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastPublic Safetyemergencypolice
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org
See stories by Halle Jackson
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
See stories by Trevor Grandin
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content