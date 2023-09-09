A new Missouri law giving dispatchers 'first responder' status could help drive recruitment

Senate Bill 24 was recently signed into law, designating Missouri's 911 dispatchers as first responders. Previously categorized as clerical workers, these dispatchers now have increased access to vital mental health resources.

Zachary Dykes, president of the Missouri chapter of the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials, hopes that this new designation could help with hiring as the Kansas City area grapples with a shortage of emergency dispatchers.

"I think it could potentially lead to an increase in recruitment and retention just from a job satisfaction, feeling like you belong as part of the team and then seeing this as a career," Dykes said.

