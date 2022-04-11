When Kansans needs help, they call 911. But first responders don't always get the help they need

In Kansas, first responders have been trying for years to pass legislation that would allow their psychological injuries to be covered by workers' compensation. Proposals that would have covered such injuries once again failed to gain momentum during this year's session.

Responders say their line of work involves experiences that could cause post-traumatic stress disorder. But in Kansas, workers' compensation coverage must be associated with a physical injury — firefighters, police and other first responders are not covered by injuries such as stress, anxiety and depression from a physical injury or a physical change caused by factors at work.

"We're trying to get these folks to learn how to process and not live underneath their traumas but live with them. This is bill is not a get back to work bill, it's a get back to life bill," said Jay Armbrister, Douglas County sheriff.

Under Missouri law, a mental injury is eligible for compensation only if the employee demonstrates that the stress causing the mental injury is work-related and was “extraordinary and unusual.”

