Johnson County is creating more courts to divert people to treatment, not jail

According to the National Alliance on Mental Health approximately “44% of people in jails and 37% of people in prison have a mental illness.” The number of people in prison with a substance abuse issue is estimated to be 65%.

Specialty courts with focuses on veterans, mental health and drug treatment are systems aimed at providing individualized plans for qualifying offenders to treat underlying issues that may have contributed to non-violent crimes.

Currently, Johnson County has a veterans treatment court and juvenile drug court, and in October, the 10th Judicial District will begin operating a mental health and adult drug treatment court.

Eligible participants are required to be medication compliant, are subject to additional drug screenings and enhanced probationary requirements in an effort to treat the disorder rather than punish the individual.

"These programs work," said Judge Robert Wonnell. "In our A.O.T. (assisted outpatient treatment) programs, 76% of our graduates haven't had future hospitalization and 84% haven't had any interaction with law enforcement."

