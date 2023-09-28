© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Johnson County is creating more courts to divert people to treatment, not jail

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published September 28, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Eddie Luster embraces Johnson County District Judge Timothy McCarthy as he graduates after nearly two years in the Veteran’s Treatment Court program.
Noah Taborda
/
KCUR
Eddie Luster embraces Johnson County District Judge Timothy McCarthy as he graduates after nearly two years in the Veteran’s Treatment Court program.

Johnson County is adding two specialty courts that will focus on treating underlying conditions that may have contributed to criminal behavior, with the hope of reducing recidivism.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Health approximately “44% of people in jails and 37% of people in prison have a mental illness.” The number of people in prison with a substance abuse issue is estimated to be 65%.

Specialty courts with focuses on veterans, mental health and drug treatment are systems aimed at providing individualized plans for qualifying offenders to treat underlying issues that may have contributed to non-violent crimes.

Currently, Johnson County has a veterans treatment court and juvenile drug court, and in October, the 10th Judicial District will begin operating a mental health and adult drug treatment court.

Eligible participants are required to be medication compliant, are subject to additional drug screenings and enhanced probationary requirements in an effort to treat the disorder rather than punish the individual.

"These programs work," said Judge Robert Wonnell. "In our A.O.T. (assisted outpatient treatment) programs, 76% of our graduates haven't had future hospitalization and 84% haven't had any interaction with law enforcement."

  • Robert Wonnell, district court judge, Tenth Judicial District
  • Thomas "Kelly" Ryan, district court judge, Tenth Judicial District
  • Tim DeWeese, director, Johnson County Mental Health Center
Tags
Up To Date PodcastJohnson CountyKansascriminal justicecriminal justice reformdrugsdrug abusemental healthmental health servicesmental illness
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content