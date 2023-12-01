© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

When and how much should you tip these days? Kansas City industry experts give their advice

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published December 1, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
FILE - A tipping option is displayed on a card reader tablet at a business in Glenview, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Tipping fatigue, it seems, is swarming America as more businesses adopt digital payment methods that automatically prompts customers to leave a gratuity.
Nam Y. Huh
/
AP
The terms "tipflation" and "tip creep" refer to the increased rates at which consumers are now expected to tip at restaurants and for other goods and services.

According to a recent survey by the Pew Research Center, over 70% of Americans say tipping is expected in more places than it was five years ago. Despite the rise in tipping, relatively few adults know when, and how much, to tip.

If you feel like you’re being asked to tip more and at a higher frequency than ever before, you’re not alone.

According to the recent survey “Tipping Culture in America: Public Sees a Changed Landscape” by the Pew Research Center, over 70% of Americans say tipping is expected in more places than it was five years ago.

Experts have termed the phenomenon “tipflation,” or “tip creep,” and it refers to the increased rates at which consumers are now expected to tip at restaurants and for other goods and services.

Courtney Fadler, founder of CF Etiquette, says the ubiquity of touchscreen tablets, many with automatic suggested tip amounts, has transformed the way consumers tip.

"You feel like you have to quickly hit one of those (suggested amounts) and keep moving on. And so, we're definitely being deluged with this," Fadler told KCUR's Up To Date.

The amount to tip depends on the scenario, Fadler says.

"From an etiquette standpoint, when people perform a service for you, it's the gracious thing to tip them for it," she says.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Claudia Brancart
Claudia Brancart is an Up To Date producer for KCUR 89.3. She graduated from Pitzer College in Los Angeles where she majored in World Literature and Studio Art. You can reach her at claudiab@kcur.org.
