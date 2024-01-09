Jackson County will vote on Royals and Chiefs stadium measure in April

The Jackson County Legislature voted to put a measure on the April ballot that would extend a crucial 3/8-cent sales tax for 40 years.

If voters approve the measure in the April election, it would help pay the Kansas City Royals pay for a brand new ballpark — although they have not decided on a location yet — while also financially assisting the Chiefs with renovations and maintenance at Arrowhead Stadium.

In return, the teams have promised to stay in Jackson County, as well as to shoulder insurance costs and sign a community benefits agreement.

Celisa Calacal, who has reported on this issue for KCUR, says the outcome of the ballot measure seems uncertain at this point.

"I think there are folks who probably won't support the tax at all just because on principle, they don't want their tax dollars supporting a new stadium project," Calacal said.

"But then, I think there are people who will be like, 'Well, I like the Chiefs, I want them to stay in Jackson County, I want them to stay at Arrowhead, I'll just vote yes.'"

