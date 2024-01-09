© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City is under a winter storm warning. Find a list of school closings and delays here.
Up To Date

Jackson County will vote on Royals and Chiefs stadium measure in April

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published January 9, 2024 at 3:02 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Members of the Kansas City Royals' grounds crew work off the field in preparation for the 2023 baseball season Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Charlie Riedel
/
Associated Press
Members of the Kansas City Royals' grounds crew work off the field in preparation for the 2023 baseball season Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Members of the Jackson County Legislature voted to put a 3/8-cent sales tax extension on the April ballot, which would help fund a new Royals ballpark and renovations at Arrowhead Stadium. If voters approve the tax, both teams have committed to staying in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Legislature voted to put a measure on the April ballot that would extend a crucial 3/8-cent sales tax for 40 years.

If voters approve the measure in the April election, it would help pay the Kansas City Royals pay for a brand new ballpark — although they have not decided on a location yet — while also financially assisting the Chiefs with renovations and maintenance at Arrowhead Stadium.

In return, the teams have promised to stay in Jackson County, as well as to shoulder insurance costs and sign a community benefits agreement.

Celisa Calacal, who has reported on this issue for KCUR, says the outcome of the ballot measure seems uncertain at this point.

"I think there are folks who probably won't support the tax at all just because on principle, they don't want their tax dollars supporting a new stadium project," Calacal said.

"But then, I think there are people who will be like, 'Well, I like the Chiefs, I want them to stay in Jackson County, I want them to stay at Arrowhead, I'll just vote yes.'"

  • Celisa Calacal, KCUR government and politics reporter
Tags
Up To Date PodcastJackson CountyKansas City RoyalsKansas City ChiefstaxesKauffman StadiumArrowhead StadiumdowntownKansas City Missouri (KCMO)Government
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content