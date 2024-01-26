Gov. Mike Parson's budget doesn't include state funding for a new Kansas City ballpark

During his final State of the State address, Gov. Mike Parson laid out a near $53 million proposal highlighting the need for improved childcare access, fully funding the state education formula, and infrastructure and workforce development.

The budget proposal did not include a funding package for Kansas City's professional sports stadiums.

"We were hoping that things would have went a little smoother, and things would happen a little quicker; we could have been able to see where we're at," Parson told KCUR's Up To Date.

In April, Jackson County residents will vote on whether or not to approve a 3/8-cent sales tax extension to help fund a downtown ballpark and renovations for Arrowhead Stadium.

Parson said there hasn't been enough answers about the stadium project — including a location for the Royals ballpark — making it tough to allocate funding.

"I'm not saying it can't be done," Parson said. "But I'm saying a lot of things would have to fall into place pretty quick to get that done."

