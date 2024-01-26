© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Gov. Mike Parson's budget doesn't include state funding for a new Kansas City ballpark

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published January 26, 2024 at 1:26 PM CST
Gov. Mike Parson told KCUR's Up To Date that too much is unknown about plans for a downtown ballpark stadium for the Kansas City Royals, making it difficult to allocate state funding to the project.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson laid out his budget proposal during his final State of the State address this week. KCUR's Up To Date asked the governor about his priorities this year and his thoughts on the Royals stadium funding debate.

During his final State of the State address, Gov. Mike Parson laid out a near $53 million proposal highlighting the need for improved childcare access, fully funding the state education formula, and infrastructure and workforce development.

The budget proposal did not include a funding package for Kansas City's professional sports stadiums.

"We were hoping that things would have went a little smoother, and things would happen a little quicker; we could have been able to see where we're at," Parson told KCUR's Up To Date.

In April, Jackson County residents will vote on whether or not to approve a 3/8-cent sales tax extension to help fund a downtown ballpark and renovations for Arrowhead Stadium.

Parson said there hasn't been enough answers about the stadium project — including a location for the Royals ballpark — making it tough to allocate funding.

"I'm not saying it can't be done," Parson said. "But I'm saying a lot of things would have to fall into place pretty quick to get that done."

