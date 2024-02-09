© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

'It's gonna be hard to beat this dynasty,' says Katie Sowers, former Chiefs and 49ers coach

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published February 9, 2024 at 5:32 PM CST
As an offensive assistant for the San Francisco 49ers, Katie Sowers, a Kansas native, made history as the first female coach in a Super Bowl when the 49ers faced off against the Chiefs in the 2020 Super Bowl. In 2021, Sowers joined the Chiefs under the leadership of the Andy Reid, who Sowers described as being like a dad.

Sowers is having a tough time deciding who to cheer for during the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Sowers, a Kansas native, was on the 49ers coaching staff during the 2020 Super Bowl, but the following year she was coaching with the Chiefs.

When Katie Sowers stepped onto the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, in 2020, the San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant became the first woman in history to coach in a Super Bowl.

When the Kansas City Chiefs came from behind in the fourth quarter to win their first Super Bowl in 50 years, that marked another first for Sowers.

"Kansas City actually made me the first woman to lose a Super Bowl," Sowers said.

The loss wasn't easy to swallow.

"You get so close to something that is so rare, and to come so close — to be up 10 in the fourth quarter and then to lose that — I mean, it's heartbreaking," she said.

The next year, Sowers moved closer to her Kansas roots, spending a year on the coaching staff of Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs.

"If you can't beat them, join them," she said.

In spite of being a former 49er, Sowers said the Chiefs welcomed her with open arms.

While Sowers remained neutral on who she'd cheer for in Super Bowl 58, the former NFL coach did discuss the offensive talents of each team and told Up To Date who she thinks will have the motivation to come out on top.

"I am gonna not make very many people happy, but I do think it's going to be the Niners," she said. "Just because I saw what fire they're going to have from that previous loss. But you know, it's gonna be hard to beat this dynasty that Kansas City has built."

