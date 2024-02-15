Up To Date broadcasts ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs championship parade

On Wednesday, Up To Date broadcasted from recordBar on Grand Avenue ahead of the Chiefs championship parade in downtown Kansas City. During the show, we heard from local officials and everyday Kansas Citians who were anticipating an exciting day in our town.

At the end of the Chiefs rally at Union Station, a mass shooting occurred, resulting in one death and 22 others experiencing injuries. It completely changed how we will forever view what was supposed to be a thrilling day.

The Up to Date staff pondered whether we should post this show in light of the traumatic events that occured after our broadcast. We ultimately decided to show the joy of the early hours of that day.

