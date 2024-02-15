© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Up To Date broadcasts ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs championship parade

By Steve Kraske,
Zach WilsonHalle JacksonClaudia BrancartElizabeth RuizLauren Textor
Published February 15, 2024 at 2:41 PM CST
Steve Kraske and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas talking on KCUR 89.3's Up To Date.
Zach Perez
/
KCUR
Steve Kraske and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas having a conversation on KCUR 89.3's Up To Date ahead of the Chiefs' championship parade.

A mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs championship rally forever changed how we will view what was supposed to be an exciting day for the city. Before the beginning of the parade, Up To Date broadcasted along the parade's route on Grand Avenue.

On Wednesday, Up To Date broadcasted from recordBar on Grand Avenue ahead of the Chiefs championship parade in downtown Kansas City. During the show, we heard from local officials and everyday Kansas Citians who were anticipating an exciting day in our town.

At the end of the Chiefs rally at Union Station, a mass shooting occurred, resulting in one death and 22 others experiencing injuries. It completely changed how we will forever view what was supposed to be a thrilling day.

The Up to Date staff pondered whether we should post this show in light of the traumatic events that occured after our broadcast. We ultimately decided to show the joy of the early hours of that day.

