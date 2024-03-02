Chiefs and Royals future in Jackson County 'questionable' if tax doesn't pass, key official says

The Kansas City Chiefs detailed an $800 million plan for "Arrowhead Reimagined" on Wednesday. The plans includes additional parking, upgraded V.I.P. entry points and suites, among other things. Additionally, the Chiefs shared plans for an "activation zone" meant to enhance tailgating and entertainment opportunities—which would rest on the site of a demolished Kauffman Stadium.

In February, the Kansas City Royals announced plans to construct a new downtown baseball stadium in the Crossroads Arts District, citing costly structural concerns to Kauffman Stadium as a reason for moving from the Truman Sports Complex, although the Chiefs have not expressed stadium concerns.

Chiefs President Mark Donovan during a press conference Wednesday said the differing structural integrity concerns between the stadiums can be attributed to a bad batch of concrete.

"It's a business value decision based on what fit their needs, what fit their business model," said Jim Rowland, executive director of the Jackson County Sports Authority Complex—which holds the lease for both teams. "Is the structure (Kauffman Stadium) falling apart? Absolutely not."

Passing the 3/8th-cent sales tax extension is pivotal to the projects.

"The first step is for the ballot issue to pass on April 2," said Rowland.

If Jackson County voters reject the sales tax extension, "both teams will be questionable as to if they remain in Kansas City and in Jackson County," Rowland said.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's budget proposal did not include funding for the professional sports teams.

In a January interview with Up To Date Parson said, "we were hoping that things would have went a little smoother, and things would happen a little quicker."

Neither team has signed a lease agreement. Rowland said he expects they won't be drastically different from the current leases and should be completed by the end of next week.

The teams are also still negotiating a community benefits agreement.

Rowland said there's shared blame for the delays in the project.

"There were elected officials involved that were, I won't say obstructing, but certainly, you know, using delay tactics," Rowland said. "And certainly the teams bear some responsibility."

