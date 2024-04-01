© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Jackson Countians are torn on how to vote over tax to fund Royals and Chiefs stadium projects

By Steve Kraske,
Halle JacksonElizabeth Ruiz
Published April 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM CDT
Two signs are shown side by side. One on left is blue and white and reads "No on the Downtown Stadium." The one at right is red and white and reads "Yes on 1."
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Two signs in Kansas City's Crossroads district are displayed on March 25, 2024 on different businesses near the area where the Royals have proposed building a new ballpark.

Jackson County residents and leaders are split on how they'll vote on the 3/8th-cent sales tax that will fund stadium projects for the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals. KCUR journalists share what they've heard and where negotiations stand with lease and community benefits agreements.

Larry Daniels is a Kansas City Chiefs fan, and he plans to vote to determine if Jackson County taxpayers will continue to pay a 3/8th-cent sales tax to fund stadium projects for the Chiefs and Royals.

Up To Date producers spoke with Daniels outside a grocery story on Prospect Avenue in Kansas City —along with residents in Lee's Summit and fans at Kauffman Stadium— to ask how they're feeling about the April 2 ballot measure.

"I'm gonna vote yes. I don't want to, but I love my Chiefs," Daniels said. "And I don't want to see them going nowhere."

Both the Royals and Chiefs have said they'll explore their options, which could involve moving the teams out of the county, if voters turn down the 40-year sales tax extension.

"The owner, he ought to be paying for it," Daniels said. "You got billions of dollars, I don't want my grandkids paying for this, you know, my great grandkids paying for this for years and years and years."

As information about the stadium projects continues to evolve some voters haven't determined how they'll vote on the 40-year tax extension.

"I find myself for the first time in an election, in the middle, saying I really don't know what to do," said John Beaudoin, a Lee's Summit resident.

KCUR journalists who have been following the stadium developments and community reactions talked with Up To Date to share where things stand one day before the municipal election.

  • Savannah Hawley-Bates, general assignment reporter, KCUR
  • Celisa Calacal, Missouri politics and government reporter, KCUR
  • Halle Jackson, producer, KCUR's Up To Date
RoyalsKansas City RoyalsRoyals stadium proposalsales taxJackson County
