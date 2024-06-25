Kansas City outreach teams for unhoused residents on 'high alert' due to extreme heat

Extreme weather like this weeks triple-digit temperatures are concerning service providers working with Kansas City's unhoused residents.

"When the weather's like this, we're on high alert," Johnathan Roberts, chief operating officer at reStart Inc., told KCUR's Up To Date.

reStart is already at bed capacity, but it's working to provide unhoused residents with emergency supplies, community resources and short-term solutions until they can find longer-term housing.

"We do engage folks in diversion to try to get people connected with family and friends that can house them, even if it's on a short term basis, to get them off the streets and get them someplace that's cool and safe," Roberts said.

