Kansas City outreach teams for unhoused residents on 'high alert' due to extreme heat

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published June 25, 2024 at 4:10 PM CDT
Two men sit outdoors near a camping tent. Behind them are other tents near a wooded area.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Two men who said they were living in an encampment in northeast Kansas City chat with each other.

Unhoused residents in Kansas City are at risk due to the extreme heat sweeping across the region. Street outreach teams from local nonprofit reStart are working to provide emergency supplies and shelter from the heat.

Extreme weather like this weeks triple-digit temperatures are concerning service providers working with Kansas City's unhoused residents.

"When the weather's like this, we're on high alert," Johnathan Roberts, chief operating officer at reStart Inc., told KCUR's Up To Date.

reStart is already at bed capacity, but it's working to provide unhoused residents with emergency supplies, community resources and short-term solutions until they can find longer-term housing.

"We do engage folks in diversion to try to get people connected with family and friends that can house them, even if it's on a short term basis, to get them off the streets and get them someplace that's cool and safe," Roberts said.

  Johnathan Roberts, chief operating officer, reStart Inc.
Steve Kraske
Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Elizabeth Ruiz
Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
