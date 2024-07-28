© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

A behind-the-scenes look at Christopher Elbow Chocolates in Kansas City

By Steve Kraske,
Zach WilsonClaudia Brancart
Published July 28, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Claudia Brancart
/
KCUR 89.3
Christopher Elbow Operations Manger, Ethan Taylor, leads the local company's new "Cacao Experience" tour, which gives people a behind-the-scenes look at how chocolate is made.

A group of KCUR supporters recently visited Christopher Elbow Chocolates in the Crossroads to take the new "Cacao Experience" tour, which offers an intimate look at the local chocolatier’s bean-to-bar production process.

If you’re from Kansas City, you’ve probably gifted an out-of-towner a box of Christopher Elbow Chocolates.

Over the last two decades, self-described “accidental chocolatier” and Kansas City native Christopher Elbow has dazzled locals and visitors with his brightly-colored bonbons.

Earlier this week, a group of KCUR supporters visited the craft chocolate shop's Crossroads Arts District location to get the "Cacao Experience" tour and a craft chocolate tasting.

The tour gives people a behind-the-scenes look at how Elbow chocolate is made, a brief history of the confection and the environmental and social challenges surrounding the industry today.

Over the last two decades, self-described "accidental chocolatier" and Kansas City native Christopher Elbow has dazzled locals and visitors with his brightly-colored bonbons, pictured above.
Claudia Brancart
/
KCUR 89.3
Over the last two decades, self-described “accidental chocolatier” and Kansas City native Christopher Elbow has dazzled locals and visitors with his brightly-colored bonbons, pictured above.

Operations manager Ethan Taylor, who's been with the company since the beginning, tells KCUR that he and Elbow knew very little about chocolate going into the business.

"We learned a lot from each other," Taylor says. "Information is a lot more accessible now than it was when we started, so it's easier to kind of figure those things out if you do have a problem. But back then, it was a lot of trial and error."

The company has been so successful here in the Heartland that it’s gone on to open a storefront in San Francisco and another in Breckenridge, Colorado.

This craft chocolate tasting and tour was one of many experiences sold at KCUR's annual RadioActive fundraiser in June.

