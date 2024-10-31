Missouri U.S. Senate Green Party candidate Nathan Kline wants to get big money out of politics

Missouri's U.S. Senate race between incumbent Republican Josh Hawley and his Democratic challenger Lucas Kunce has grabbed headlines this election cycle.

But they aren't the only candidates running for that office.

Nathan Kline is running as the Missouri Green Party candidate for U.S. Senate, focusing on a platform of campaign finance reform, addressing climate change and staying out of wars.

U.S. Senate: Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican, is up for re-election to represent Missouri in Washington, D.C. for another six years. He's facing Democratic challenger Lucas Kunce and Green Party candidate Nathan Kline.

Kline ran unsuccessfully as a Green Party candidate for other offices in the past, including Jackson County Executive in 2018 and Missouri's 7th state Senate district in 2020.

Of all of the issues that are most important to him, Kline told KCUR's Up To Date that his number one focus is keeping money out of politics.

"Folks need to have a choice," Kline said. "I'm a voter that needs to have a choice for candidates that won't take corporate donations, that will serve just the people of the state of Missouri, and never have wealthy donors whispering in our ear telling us how to spend our tax dollars. We don't think that's the way it's supposed to work."

KCUR's Up To Date interviewed Democrat Lucas Kunce earlier this month. The show has asked Sen. Josh Hawley for an interview multiple times during this election and has not received a response.

