Kansas City master sommelier Doug Frost's wine recs for the holidays

Doug Frost is one of just four people in the world to hold the titles of both master of wine and master sommelier. He calls Kansas City home, but also serves as the CEO of Echolands Winery in Walla Walla, Washington.

To close out 2024, he joined Up To Date to discuss his recommendations for beverages to enjoy this holiday season.

Here are the wines — and other drinks — he brought to KCUR. Most are available in the Kansas City area:



Maschio Prosecco Brut Mestres Visol Gran Reserva Cava (not available in Kansas City) Alexander Valley Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon Echolands Winery Grenache St. Bernardus Abt 12 (holiday beer) Table Ocho Eggnog