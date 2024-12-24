© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City master sommelier Doug Frost's wine recs for the holidays

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published December 24, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
A man sits inside a radio studio behind a microphone. He is talking and his right hand rests near a wine glass that has eggnog in it.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Doug Frost talks about an eggnog he brought — along with wine and beer — to talk about holiday beverages on Up To Date on Dec. 23, 2024.

Each December, master sommelier and master of wine Doug Frost joins KCUR's Up To Date with his wine recommendations for the holiday season.

Doug Frost is one of just four people in the world to hold the titles of both master of wine and master sommelier. He calls Kansas City home, but also serves as the CEO of Echolands Winery in Walla Walla, Washington.

To close out 2024, he joined Up To Date to discuss his recommendations for beverages to enjoy this holiday season.

Here are the wines — and other drinks — he brought to KCUR. Most are available in the Kansas City area:

  1. Maschio Prosecco Brut
  2. Mestres Visol Gran Reserva Cava (not available in Kansas City)
  3. Alexander Valley Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon
  4. Echolands Winery Grenache
  5. St. Bernardus Abt 12 (holiday beer)
  6. Table Ocho Eggnog
