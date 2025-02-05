Kansas City Council isn't eager to foot the bill for troubled KCATA. It could cost riders

Kanas City Council members aren't eager to pick up the tab of the multi-million dollar budget deficit facing the KCATA.

Kansas City's bus service eliminated bus fares for all in 2020, but 6th District-at-Large Councilwoman Andrea Bough said it's time to consider other options.

"I think COVID really forced the hand, and the fare-free," Bough said. "And there are issues, not only with the deliverable services that KCATA is providing, but safety issues that we just need to look at alternatives."

Mayor Pro Tem Ryana Parks-Shaw, who represents the 5th District, wouldn't definitively say that zero fare for all would was coming to an end. But she told Up To Date, "I think it's going to definitely look different."

In order to not disrupt service, Parks-Shaw said more municipalities need to support the agency.

"I think that's the only way that it's going to happen, is we have to come up with a regional solution," said Parks-Shaw.

