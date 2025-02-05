© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas City Council isn't eager to foot the bill for troubled KCATA. It could cost riders

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published February 5, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
A woman in a black blazer and red shirt speaks into a microphone at a table. Beside her is a woman in a white jacket, who sits behind a microphone listening.
Elizabeth Ruiz
/
KCUR 89.3
Mayor Pro Tem Ryana Parks-Shaw, who represents the 5th District, and 6th District-at-Large Councilwoman Andrea Bough discuss public safety and funding for the KCATA on KCUR's Up To Date.

Financial troubles with the KCATA could come at a cost to bus riders in the future. A budget shortfall could mean the end of free bus service, a reduction of routes and layoffs if the agency can't secure additional funding. Kansas City Mayor Pro Tem Ryana-Parks Shaw says that no matter what, service will look different in the future.

Kanas City Council members aren't eager to pick up the tab of the multi-million dollar budget deficit facing the KCATA.

Kansas City's bus service eliminated bus fares for all in 2020, but 6th District-at-Large Councilwoman Andrea Bough said it's time to consider other options.

"I think COVID really forced the hand, and the fare-free," Bough said. "And there are issues, not only with the deliverable services that KCATA is providing, but safety issues that we just need to look at alternatives."

Mayor Pro Tem Ryana Parks-Shaw, who represents the 5th District, wouldn't definitively say that zero fare for all would was coming to an end. But she told Up To Date, "I think it's going to definitely look different."

In order to not disrupt service, Parks-Shaw said more municipalities need to support the agency.

"I think that's the only way that it's going to happen, is we have to come up with a regional solution," said Parks-Shaw.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas City Missouri (KCMO)Kansas City CouncilPublic Safetybudgetkcatatransportationbus
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now