Up To Date

5 Questions: Wendy Doyle of United WE

By Steve Kraske,
Josh MarvineElizabeth Ruiz
Published February 10, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Wendy Doyle, joins KCUR for the series "5 Questions" where Up To Date gets personal with leaders in the Kansas City metro.
Halle Jackson
Wendy Doyle is the CEO of United WE, a Kansas City nonprofit that promotes economic and leadership opportunities for women and girls. She joined KCUR's Up To Date as part of our series "5 Questions" to discuss music, books and Kansas City.

Kansas City has no shortage of civic leaders, authors, artists and activists. Many are frequent guests on KCUR's Up To Date, where we catch up on their work and expertise.

But sometimes, we just want to have a casual conversation, so we ask them five questions, or maybe a few more.

Wendy Doyle, chief executive officer of United WE, joined Up To Date to discuss what she's been reading, streaming and more.

How do you feel about the state of Kansas City right now?

Super excited about what's happening in the city, particularly around professional sports. Of course, we're leading up to a Super Bowl weekend, but there's been some great movement and all eyes are on Kansas City with what could potentially be with a women's NBA, a professional volleyball program, and certainly having the first stadium in the world focused on women with the Current.

What are you streaming?

What I watch for fun? I'm super into "The Diplomat" on the Netflix. Carrie Russell plays the ambassador of England. Super exciting. Has a good storyline.

What are you reading?

I'm reading a super cool book from our good friends at the Rainy Day Books called the "Blue Stockings," and it's about the first women's movement that happened in England, by Susannah Gibson, I encourage your listeners to pick up a copy.

But it's super cool how they called it "Blue Stockings," because at that moment in time, in the 1700s women would dress up, you know, that was the thing. But they were hosting these salon conversations, both women and men, having intellectual conversations and encouraging women to be comfortable and not dress up, which they wore their blue stockings.

Podcast or music, what are you listening to?

I'm always into whatever I can get my hands on around the political landscape, because it is pretty much changing on an hourly basis. I listen to anything from, you know, "The Daily," New York Times, to any of the the typical news from our news anchors. I just am so interested in what's happening in the political front.

What's your go to local restaurant?

I am all about local. My go to is Billie's Grocery — woman owned, it's kind of your go-to. You can count on it. Lunch, breakfast, dinner, whatever it can be. Super, super cool.

  • Wendy Doyle, chief executive officer, United WE
