What has the Missouri legislature accomplished so far?

State senators in Missouri aren't used to the kind of productivity they're experiencing right now.

In recent years, Republican infighting resulted in historically little work being done. But as this year's session approaches its midway point, the upper chamber isn't just productive. It's exceeding expectations of efficiency.

"It's the first time in living memory that most people have told me that the Senate actually sent the House a bill before the House was able to get a bill over to them," said Jason Hancock, editor-in-chief of the Missouri Independent.

Among the General Assembly's priorities are cutting taxes for Missourians and reinstating an abortion ban. On Thursday, Sen. Barbara Washington (D-Kansas City), along with Rep. Sherri Gallick (R-Belton) and Rep. Mark Sharp (D-Kansas City) introduced legislation that would allow state support for sports facilities — a measure that would pave the way for the state to chip in for new stadiums for the Chiefs and Royals.

