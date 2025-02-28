© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

What has the Missouri legislature accomplished so far?

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published February 28, 2025 at 4:00 PM CST
Missouri House adopts stricter dress code for female lawmakers
Jeff Roberson
/
AP
The legislative session in Missouri runs from January to May.

Unity among Republicans means the legislative session is shaping up to be more productive compared to previous years. Here's an update on the bills making their way through the Statehouse.

State senators in Missouri aren't used to the kind of productivity they're experiencing right now.

In recent years, Republican infighting resulted in historically little work being done. But as this year's session approaches its midway point, the upper chamber isn't just productive. It's exceeding expectations of efficiency.

"It's the first time in living memory that most people have told me that the Senate actually sent the House a bill before the House was able to get a bill over to them," said Jason Hancock, editor-in-chief of the Missouri Independent.

Among the General Assembly's priorities are cutting taxes for Missourians and reinstating an abortion ban. On Thursday, Sen. Barbara Washington (D-Kansas City), along with Rep. Sherri Gallick (R-Belton) and Rep. Mark Sharp (D-Kansas City) introduced legislation that would allow state support for sports facilities — a measure that would pave the way for the state to chip in for new stadiums for the Chiefs and Royals.

  • Jason Hancock, editor-in-chief, Missouri Independent
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
Halle Jackson
