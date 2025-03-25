© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas Senate aims to defund the arts, which would be 'devastating' for culture across the state

By Steve Kraske,
Halle JacksonElizabeth Ruiz
Published March 25, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
The Kansas Senate approved budget eliminates funding to the Kansas Arts Commission. Dana Knapp (left), president and CEO of ArtsKC, and Sarah VanLanduyt (right), director of the Arts Council of Johnson County, discuss the effect of the cuts on artists and programming.
Josh Marvine
/
KCUR 89.3
The Kansas Senate approved budget eliminates funding to the Kansas Arts Commission. Dana Knapp (left), president and CEO of ArtsKC, and Sarah VanLanduyt (right), director of the Arts Council of Johnson County, discuss the effect of the cuts on artists and programming.

Kansas artists and cultural organizations would be stripped of state grants if the Kansas Legislature adopts a Senate-approved budget, which entirely eliminates funding the Kansas Arts Commission. The impact would be felt even harder in smaller and rural communities.

If the Kansas Legislature adopts the state budget approved by the Kansas Senate, funding to the Kansas Arts Commission will be eliminated.

The Kansas Arts Commission provides funding for artists, music, murals and other art-driven projects throughout the state of Kansas.

Without state appropriations, the arts community also loses out on matching funds from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Senate proposed 3% cuts to many agencies, but entirely eliminates the $1 million in funding to the Kansas Arts Commission, despite Kansas' art sector drawing in $4.6 billion to the state's economy.

"In smaller towns and smaller communities, this is often the only funding that arts and culture organizations and individual artists have access to," said Dana Knapp, president and CEO of ArtsKC. "It will be devastating to those communities."

Johnson County awarded nearly $145,000 in grant funding during the last cycle, according to Sarah VanLanduyt, executive director of the Arts Council of Johnson County and a member of the Kansas Arts Commission.

Metropolitan areas have easier access to private funding, but losing state and federal dollars is still likely to cause a reduction in offerings and participation in arts.

"I would suspect that we would probably see budgets tighten a little bit," VanLanduyt told KCUR's Up To Date. "Maybe programs would be discontinued. You know, it would have a significant impact."

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
