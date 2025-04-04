© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Should Kansas City build a new jail? Voters will decide on public safety sales tax next week

By Steve Kraske,
Josh Marvine
Published April 4, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
The barbed wire fence around the Shawnee County jail
Blaise Mesa
/
Kansas News Service
A renewed Public Safety sales tax in Kansas City would fund the construction of a city jail.

On April 8, Kansas City voters will be asked whether to renew a sales tax that would fund the construction of a new city jail. Proponents call it a necessary public safety measure, while opponents argue it would fail to address the root causes of crime.

Next week, Kansas City voters will decide whether to renew the city's public safety sales tax for the next 20 years. The renewed tax would fund the construction of a city jail.

Currently, Kansas City sends male inmates 100 miles south to Vernon County, which has faced allegations of abuse and inadequate facilities.

Kansas City Council member Crispin Rea, who supports the sales tax, says the status quo is unsustainable.

"Domestic violence offenders are released prematurely to the threat of safety of their victims, and we don't have have complete control over their care," Rea told KCUR's Up To Date. "This will make sure that we are able to keep those folks in custody and not in our neighborhoods, not impacting our small businesses, and certainly not impacting domestic violence victims."

Kansas City Police investigate a shooting at 67th and Cleveland that left one man dead on Friday, March 22, 2024.
Politics, Elections and Government
Kansas City is voting on a sales tax to fund a new jail. Here's what to know about Question 1
Celisa Calacal

Pateisha Royal, an organizer with Decarcerate KC, has been campaigning against the new sales tax. She says a new jail would not reduce crime.

"We want to see more money invested into the pre-arrest diversion program. We want to see more money put into our schools. We want to see more money put into housing," Royal says. "When individuals don't have their proper needs met... these things create a perpetual cycle for crime."

The public safety sales tax vote will be held on April 8. Find more info about the election from KCUR.

Tags
Up To Date Talk ShowKansas City Missouri (KCMO)Kansas City Counciljailscriminal justicecrimesales tax
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Josh Marvine
As the 2024-2025 Up to Date intern, I am passionate about finding diverse stories that allow public radio to serve as a platform for people in our area to share what matters to them. I grew up in the Kansas City metro, graduated from the University of Arkansas, and have previously worked as a producer for KUAF, Northwest Arkansas' NPR affiliate station. Email me at jmarvine@kcur.org.
See stories by Josh Marvine
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now