© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas City’s Children’s Mercy Hospital debuts a new way of sequencing genes

By Steve Kraske,
Ellen Beshuk
Published September 29, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Dr. Tomi Pastinen talking with his hands in a genetic lab
Lisa Augustine, Children's Mercy
The program Dr. Tomi Pastinen directs, Genomic Answers for Kids, delivered more than 2,100 diagnoses in just four years.

Dr. Tomi Pastinen, director of Genomic Answers for Kids, led the first clinical study of five-base long read sequencing, recently published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics. This new method shows doctors more of the genome and can diagnose rare diseases with a single test.

A decade after becoming the first clinic to offer whole genome sequencing, Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City is pioneering the use of a technology that reveals even more of a person’s genome — called five-base, long-read sequencing.

As its name suggests, this method goes beyond showing just the four DNA bases (A,G,C,T). It also reveals how cells read them and if they are used at all.

“So we have about 10,000 rare genetic diseases, and each of those is characterized by a different problem in the genome,” said Dr. Tomi Pastinen, director of the program Genomic Answers for Kids. “A single letter changed among the 6 billion letters in your genome can lead to a devastating disease and early death, even in the worst case scenario.”

Pastinen led the first clinical study of five-base, long-read sequencing, which was published this month in the Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics.

With this new technology, clinicians can cut years off the waiting time for a diagnosis and get results in as little as four weeks.

Children’s Mercy is currently the only clinic offering this testing and receives patients from all over the country.

Tags
Up To Date genetic diseasegenetic testingGenetic ResearchChildren's Mercy Hospital
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Ellen Beshuk
Ellen Beshuk is the 2025-2026 intern for Up To Date. Email her at ebeshuk@kcur.org
See stories by Ellen Beshuk
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR