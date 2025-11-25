© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Fewer passengers are expected to pass through the Kansas City airport this Thanksgiving

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published November 25, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
Passenger are heading to the security checkpoint at the Kansas City International Airport the Monday before Thanksgiving.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Passengers head to the security checkpoint at the Kansas City International Airport the Monday before Thanksgiving.

People flying out of Kansas City International Airport don’t need to worry about any lingering effects of the government shutdown. An airport spokesperson said flights are back on track and they’re expecting fewer travelers this year.

Thousands of travelers suffered the consequences of the federal government shutdown earlier this month, when flights were canceled due to a shortage of air-traffic controllers.

The mandatory flight reduction has been lifted, but the weeks of turbulence caused concern as millions of people prepare to fly for Thanksgiving.

The Kansas City International Airport is anticipating business as usual for the busy holiday season.

“We're back to seeing our flights being operated mostly on time and 100% on completion rate over the weekend,” said Justin Meyer, deputy director of aviation – marketing and air service development.

More than 50,000 people are expected to pass through the Kansas City terminal on peak travel days, a decrease from last year.

Meyer reminds passengers it’s a good rule of thumb to arrive two hours prior to departure.

“Because there's nothing wrong with having more time,” Meyer said.

Up To Date PodcastKansas CityKansas City International Airport (KCI)travelThanksgiving
