These 2 Kansas Citians were awarded for creating a ripple of good in the community

For their commitment to bettering the lives of Kansas Citians, Nick Allen and Merideth Rose are this year’s winners of The Pinnacle Prize .

The $100,000 award was established by the late Kenneth and Ann Baum to recognize the young visionaries with the passion and drive to be a changemaker.

Allen’s work as Kansas City’s street outreach coordinator means much of his week is spent in homeless encampments, visiting and building trust. Through progressive engagement, Allen helps individuals access resources to improve their health and well-being, and transition into safe housing.

“I'm not only helping those experiencing homelessness, I'm helping the community,” Allen said. “I am seeing, you know, safer communities, people that are more supported, and that feels good.”

As the president and CEO of Cornerstones, Rose has reduced the number of youth entering the foster care system through a trauma-informed approach to address why a child or family has been referred to the children’s division.

Rose told KCUR’s Up To Date it’s not always abuse or neglect but can be due to the inability to meet basic needs and trauma.

“The goal is to keep families safe, healthy and whole together, if at all possible. So we are actually shifting the needle and really turning down that faucet,” Rose said.

