Up To Date

These 2 Kansas Citians were awarded for creating a ripple of good in the community

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published November 26, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
A woman and man stand together smiling for the camera
The Pinnacle Prize
Merideth Rose and Nick Allen have been awarded The Pinnacle Prize for their dedication to improving the lives of others in Kansas City.

One person's drive to make a difference can create a positive ripple effect throughout the community. This year, The Pinnacle Prize recognized the progress and dedication of two Kansas Citians with a passion for helping people find safety and healing.

For their commitment to bettering the lives of Kansas Citians, Nick Allen and Merideth Rose are this year’s winners of The Pinnacle Prize.

The $100,000 award was established by the late Kenneth and Ann Baum to recognize the young visionaries with the passion and drive to be a changemaker.

Allen’s work as Kansas City’s street outreach coordinator means much of his week is spent in homeless encampments, visiting and building trust. Through progressive engagement, Allen helps individuals access resources to improve their health and well-being, and transition into safe housing.

“I'm not only helping those experiencing homelessness, I'm helping the community,” Allen said. “I am seeing, you know, safer communities, people that are more supported, and that feels good.”

As the president and CEO of Cornerstones, Rose has reduced the number of youth entering the foster care system through a trauma-informed approach to address why a child or family has been referred to the children’s division.

Rose told KCUR’s Up To Date it’s not always abuse or neglect but can be due to the inability to meet basic needs and trauma.

“The goal is to keep families safe, healthy and whole together, if at all possible. So we are actually shifting the needle and really turning down that faucet,” Rose said.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
