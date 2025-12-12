© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Overland Park mental health expert fears Trump’s order will worsen homelessness

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published December 12, 2025 at 4:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Two men sit outdoors near a camping tent. Behind them are other tents near a wooded area.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Two men who said they were living in an encampment in northeast Kansas City chat with each other in August of 2021. The camp has since been cleared.

An effort is underway by President Donald Trump and some cities around the country to clear unhoused people from living in public spaces. But one Overland Park mental health expert fears homelessness will be criminalized — not addressing the root issue and costing more than providing adequate access to care.

Kansas City, Kansas, recently passed a law that makes “unsafe camping” illegal. And earlier this year, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed to force people to accept treatment or they could face jail or civil commitment.

In the U.S., involuntary commitment declined drastically in the 1950s, when the country moved to deinstitutionalize as better treatment and medication became available. The result was the closure of a number of hospitals that provided long-term mental health care.

Mental illness and substance abuse can be contributing factors to homelessness. Caring for those individuals can wade into the argument of public safety versus civil liberties.

Tim DeWeese, director of Johnson County Mental Health Center, said America’s mental health care system and jails aren’t equipped to handle these changes.

“We’re going to … more overburden the already busting-at-the-seams state hospital system. We're going to see the jails and local detention facilities become homeless shelters and even more of a mental health institution,” DeWeese said. “And so it's going to be a larger issue, and I think it's going to actually end up costing taxpayers more because we're actually not addressing the issue. We're pushing the issue back into the closet.”

DeWeese said there needs to be action at both the national and local level.

In 2024, Lenexa City Council rejected a permit to transform a vacant hotel into a homeless shelter in Johnson County. And Kansas City, Kansas, currently does not have any overnight homeless shelter.

The president has also directed funding away from organizations that provide “housing first,” a proven method of stabilizing a person in permanent housing prior to addressing mental health, substance abuse or employment issues.

Instead, Trump’s executive order directs the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to prioritize transitional housing that requires clients to participate in treatment programs.

“There has to be a dialogue between what is the best way, what is the best approach, to treating human beings, and I think the best way to do that is provide them access to care, as opposed to placing them involuntarily in the hospital or into jails,” DeWeese told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastDonald TrumpExecutive OrderhomelessnessJohnson County, KansasKansas City Missouri (KCMO)mental healthmental illnessmental health servicesdrug abusealcoholHousing
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR