Kansas used STAR bonds to lure the Chiefs. How do these tax incentives work?

The Kansas City Chiefs are moving across the state line to Kansas, largely thanks to stadium funding coming from STAR (Sales Tax and Revenue) bonds.

Since 1999, Kansas has secured large development projects through issuing these bonds, which are paid off through future sales tax revenue from a special district created around the development. Within the boundary of the district, sales taxes from places like restaurants and shops are collected to pay off the debt over the course of several decades.

Zachary Mohr, an associate professor at the University of Kansas School of Public Affairs and Administration, says that there are several instances when STAR bonds have been positive endeavors that have benefited the community, citing the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, as an example.

"We forget that Wyandotte County, there was no grocery stores in all of Wyandotte County when the racetrack came in. So it was a food dessert, lots of crime, and those sorts of things," Mohr said. "So Wyandotte County was known as a place that wouldn't attract investment."

But there have also been times when the sales tax revenue does not produce enough money to pay for the bonds used to fund the development. If that project fails to produce that revenue, the bonds still need to be paid off — and Kansas taxpayers are on the hook.

Mohr points to the STAR bond district for the Chiefs new stadium — just short of 300 square miles in Wyandotte and Johnson Counties — as a potential worry.

"My biggest concern is the size of the district. The district is really large, and that area is projected to grow (regardless of a stadium), so it was going to generate more sales tax anyway. And so, over time, that money is going to then be going into the bonds to pay off the Chiefs stadium instead of the state's coffers, where we're going to have to then potentially raise taxes to offset that increase in sales tax revenue."

