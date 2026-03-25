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Up To Date

One Kansas City high school shows the 'enduring legacy of racism' in urban education

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published March 25, 2026 at 4:27 PM CDT
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Central High School underwent a significant racial transformation in the middle of the 20th century.
Missouri Valley Special Collections
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Kansas City Public Library
Central High School underwent a significant racial transformation in the middle of the 20th century.

Central High School in Kansas City went from an all-white student population to all-Black after Brown v. Board. UMKC professor Dr. Bradley Poos tells the story in his new book, "Urban Education: Kansas City’s Central High School and the Enduring Legacy of Racism."

Central High School is Kansas City’s oldest public school. It originally opened not long after the Civil War back in 1867, and it was then considered to be among the top high schools in the country for generations.

It is also a school long defined by a single word: race.

In 1955, the school only had white students. In 1962, just seven years later, every student in the school was Black. It was a stunning transformation, made possible by a U.S. Supreme Court decision in Brown vs. Topeka Board of Education.

The long history of Central High School at 32nd and Indiana is told in a new book, "Urban Education: Kansas City’s Central High School and the Enduring Legacy of Racism."

The book's author, Dr. Bradley Poos of UMKC, joined KCUR to talk about the school's history.

  • Dr. Bradley Poos, Sprint endowed professor in urban education and associate director of the Institute of Urban Education at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
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Up To Date PodcastschoolshistorysegregationeducationKansas City Missouri (KCMO)RacismKansas City HistoryBrown v Board of Educationpublic schools
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
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