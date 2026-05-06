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Up To Date

Kansas City artist made her Parade of Hearts sculpture into a little free library: ‘A labor of love’

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published May 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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Olivia Hansen
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Abby Gust Hutter
"Read it Forward," is one of the 150 designs in the 2026 Parade of Hearts display. Abby Gust Hutter designed the heart to be a functional little free library. The heart is installed outside of Rainy Day Books in Fairway, Kansas.

The hollow heart-shaped design for this year’s Parade of Hearts was the perfect template for an art piece doubling as a community space. Artist Abby Gust Hutter created the sculpture “Read it Forward,” which she turned into a little free library outside of Rainy Day Books in Fairway.

More than 500 people submitted their names into the running to become one of this year’s Parade of Hearts artists. Abby Gust Hutter was one of the 150 artists selected to design a heart. The local jewelry designer said she’s never done a project of this magnitude.

Hutter said when she saw the redesigned hollowed center of the heart, the vision of a functional little library popped into her head right away. But once she learned she was selected as an artist the reality of actually designing it sunk in.

“I was like, ‘Uh-oh, I have to build this in real life now,’” Hutter said.

In three months, Hutter brought her vision to life using foam to create books that surround the disc, a shelf within the shape of the heart, and doors to enclose the library.

A large heart-shaped sculpture with pink foam being shaped around the edges to look like books.
Abby Gust Hutter
Abby Gust Hutter used foam to create the books surrounding the edges of the heart sculpture.

Hutter’s ambition brought plenty of challenges. She said the timeline in her head didn’t translate to real life. She had to make several pivots in the design process, but the 90-day timeline didn’t allow for do overs.

“It was a labor of love,” Hutter said.

Since April, nearly 200 people have logged a visit to her “Read it Forward” heart that sits outside Rainy Day Books in Fairway, Kansas. Hutter spoke with KCUR's Up To Date in a live broadcast from the bookstore, just feet away from her heart.

“I've never done anything this public facing, and so, to receive this much feedback is just so gratifying and heartwarming,” Hutter said.

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Up To Date PodcastArtVisual artsArts & Culturepublic artKansas CityBooksRainy Day Books
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
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