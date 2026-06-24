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Up To Date

Kansas and Missouri weather forecasters have less NWS data to predict tornadoes and storms

By Suzanne Hogan,
Zach WilsonElizabeth Ruiz
Published June 24, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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a single-story motel destroyed by a tornado
Frank Morris
/
KCUR
The EF2 tornado that struck Ottawa, Kansas, on April 13 destroyed most of the Knights Inn motel, shown here.

If they heed the warnings, people in Kansas City have taken shelter more than usual this season — the 1,438 severe weather warnings issued so far is the most on record. But staffing cuts to the National Weather Service have resulted in less warning time for some storm systems.

The Kansas City region has experienced a record number of severe weather warnings this year, with a combined 1,438 tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings, defined as systems with 60 mph wind or quarter size hail. It's the most since the country began tracking the storms.

But cuts to the National Weather Service by the Department of Government Efficiency are hitting forecasters’ ability to predict the dangerous weather.

“Some of the retired forecasters and watchers I've seen think there's a problem,” KCUR national correspondent Frank Morris told Up To Date on Tuesday.

In Ottawa, Kansas, on April 13, the NWS predicted an almost zero percent chance of tornadoes but, that evening, multiple tornadoes wreaked havoc in the area. Weather forecasters typically know hours before a storm strikes but, in this case, warnings went out only minutes before, according to Morris.

“The difference is that there wasn't … very much long-term forewarning,” Morris said.

His reporting shows DOGE cuts resulted in delays to the release of weather balloons at some stations. When released simultaneously around the world, weather balloons can provide graphic details of the atmosphere that are more in-depth than satellites and ground monitoring can provide.

Those delays trickle down to how people receive weather warnings, too.

“The warnings are astronomical this year,” said KCTV5 Chief Meteorologist Luke Dorris.

Outside siren systems are antiquated and a last ditch effort to warn people, he said, and, in some cases, people have received minimal warning time.

When it comes to smartphone warnings, some people will receive them even when they aren’t directly in the path of a severe storm. In those instances, Dorris said, their phones are geolocated to go off when in a designated warning area.

“Storms have some wiggle room in them as they're tracking along,” Dorris said. “You would be in there under the reasonable realm of places that it could go, so that could send off your phone.”

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Up To Date PodcastweatherNational Weather ServicetornadoesKCTV 5KansasMissouri
Suzanne Hogan
As managing podcast producer for KCUR Studios and a host of A People’s History of Kansas City, I want to feed your curious mind, offer historical context so you understand why things are the way they are, and introduce you to the people working to make a difference behind the scenes. Reach me at hogansm@kcur.org.
See stories by Suzanne Hogan
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
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