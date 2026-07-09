Rep. Mark Alford on bipartisan housing act: ‘Mr. President, please sign this bill’

Rep. Mark Alford of Missouri’s 4th district was among the overwhelming majority in Congress who voted for the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act . The bill aims to remove barriers to building housing, limit corporate ownership of single-family homes and ultimately lower the cost of housing for renters and buyers.

President Donald Trump has, to this point, refused to sign the housing bill despite its bipartisan popularity, saying that Congress must first pass the unrelated SAVE America Act , which would impose restrictions on mail-in voting as well as voter ID laws.

While Alford supports the SAVE America Act, he doesn’t believe that Trump should be holding up the housing bill.

“I would say, ‘Mr. President, please sign this bill,’” Alford told KCUR’s Up To Date. “This is the most important piece of legislation dealing with housing that we've had in 20 years.”

The deadline for the president to either sign or veto the bill is on Friday night. If he doesn’t act one way or the other, it will automatically become law.

“I really think though, look, we need a win in our column,” Alford said. “We’ve got a win for the One Big Beautiful Bill, but I don’t think America, during the midterms, wants to look in the rearview mirror all the time.”