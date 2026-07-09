© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Rep. Mark Alford on bipartisan housing act: ‘Mr. President, please sign this bill’

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published July 9, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A man sitting in a radio studio sits behind a microphone and is talking.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR
Missouri 4th District Rep. Mark Alford speaks on KCUR's Up To Date.

Missouri Rep. Mark Alford is running for reelection in the newly redrawn 4th congressional district. He joined KCUR’s Up To Date to discuss the war in Iran, the bipartisan housing bill that President Trump has refused to sign, the Supreme Court’s birthright citizenship ruling and more.

Rep. Mark Alford of Missouri’s 4th district was among the overwhelming majority in Congress who voted for the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act. The bill aims to remove barriers to building housing, limit corporate ownership of single-family homes and ultimately lower the cost of housing for renters and buyers.

President Donald Trump has, to this point, refused to sign the housing bill despite its bipartisan popularity, saying that Congress must first pass the unrelated SAVE America Act, which would impose restrictions on mail-in voting as well as voter ID laws.

While Alford supports the SAVE America Act, he doesn’t believe that Trump should be holding up the housing bill.

“I would say, ‘Mr. President, please sign this bill,’” Alford told KCUR’s Up To Date. “This is the most important piece of legislation dealing with housing that we've had in 20 years.”

The deadline for the president to either sign or veto the bill is on Friday night. If he doesn’t act one way or the other, it will automatically become law.

“I really think though, look, we need a win in our column,” Alford said. “We’ve got a win for the One Big Beautiful Bill, but I don’t think America, during the midterms, wants to look in the rearview mirror all the time.”

Tags
Up To Date PodcastMark AlfordDonald TrumpHousingCongress
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR