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Up To Date

MARC director David Warm, who helped Kansas City transform for nearly 4 decades, is retiring

By Steve Kraske,
Nora Crutcher-McGowan
Published July 10, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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A man wearing a blue suit and red tie leans on a brick wall with his arms folded. He is smiling and looking at the camera.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Mid-America Regional Council Executive Director David Warm appeared on KCUR's Up To Date on July 9, 2026. He will be retiring from his position at the end of September.

Since 1990, Warm has led the Mid-America Regional Council through developments in the city’s transportation and emergency services. Warm said his role was to "help the town find a way forward and to be effective in the goals that it sets for itself."

David Warm is retiring after spending 36 years as executive director of the Mid-America Regional Council.

MARC is a bi-state association of local governments that serves nine counties and 119 cities in the Kansas City region. It acts as a platform for government leaders to work together on multiple agendas, serving as a “back office” for individual community coalitions.

While he has been a key player in major developments to aging services, emergency response and early learning in the Kansas City region, Warm wouldn’t necessarily use the word “leader” to describe himself.

“My role is not to lead the town, but to help the town find a way forward and to be effective in the goals that it sets for itself,” Warm told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Since Warm’s first day on the job, MARC grew from a staff of 50 people to around 160. The association has taken on management of more programs such as Kansas City’s Head Start, which it took over in 2005.

Warm stressed the importance of planning. Early in his role, the association hosted a roundtable of landscape architecture students and city planners to talk about how to improve Kansas City’s greenways.

“Thirty-some years later, we have 1,200 miles of trails connecting the entire metropolitan area, another 1,200 miles of specialized trails and bikeways,” Warm said. “It wasn't a singular plan. It was the process of planning and keeping that plan and nurturing that plan over time that gave me satisfaction in part because we could see progress along the way.”

MARC recently tapped Geraldine Gardner, who currently serves as executive director of the Centralina Regional Council in greater Charlotte, to replace Warm as executive director. She will start the position Oct. 1.

Tags
Up To Date Mid-America Regional CounciltransportationtrailsEmergency Managementretirementinfrastructure
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Nora Crutcher-McGowan
Nora Crutcher-McGowan is the summer 2026 intern for Up To Date. She recently graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism, where she worked for mid-Missouri's NPR station, KBIA. She has experience telling stories for her community through long-form audio and digital formats, and she is particularly drawn to reporting on third spaces.
See stories by Nora Crutcher-McGowan
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