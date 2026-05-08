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Up To Date

Kauffman Foundation leader who shaped Kansas City civic programs is retiring after 28 years

By Steve Kraske,
Ellen Beshuk
Published May 8, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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Gloria Jackson-Leathers joins KCUR's Up to Date at Rainy Day Books on May 7, 2026
Zach Perez
Gloria Jackson-Leathers joins KCUR's Up to Date at Rainy Day Books on May 7, 2026.

Gloria Jackson-Leathers launched the Kansas City Civic Engagement Initiative, which provided after-school programs and funded many museums, helped created the Maker Faire at Union Station and led the development of the KC STEM Alliance.

Gloria Jackson-Leathers is retiring in July after 28 years of philanthropic work with the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. Throughout her nearly three-decade career, she worked behind the scenes to support many programs that Kansas Citians rely on.

After completing an extensive hiring process that included 11 interviews, Jackson-Leathers began working for the Kauffman Foundation as a program officer for youth development, focusing on the Ivanhoe neighborhoods.

“We spent most of our day in the neighborhood, rather than in our offices, getting to know the individuals, the people, the places,” Jackson-Leathers told KCUR’s Up to Date. “The art of community engagement is really being proximate to the people, the places, the problems that you're trying to solve.”

Following her work in Ivanhoe, Jackson-Leathers launched the Kansas City Civic Engagement Initiative, which provided after-school programs and funded many local museums, including the Nelson-Atkins, the National WWI Museum and Memorial, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, and the Linda Hall Library.

She also focused on science and technology, helping to create the Maker Faire at Union Station and leading the development of the KC STEM Alliance.

Jackson-Leathers’s impact continues today through programs such as the pre-development loan fund, which provides loans to developers working on projects in east Kansas City.

Despite her citywide influence, she has remained committed to what she calls quiet leadership.

“It's quiet in the fact that you're not doing this for you, so my recognition is less important than the people that I'm trying to help,” Jackson-Leathers said. “I think that just has become an essential part of my DNA and how I operate.”

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Up To Date Kauffman Foundationretirementcivil serviceSTEMEast Sideurban developmentleadershipEducation fundingThe Nelson-Atkins Museum of ArtNegro Leagues Baseball MuseumNational WWI Museum and Memorialmuseums/galleriesTalk ShowPodcast
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Ellen Beshuk
Ellen Beshuk is the 2025-2026 intern for Up To Date. Email her at ebeshuk@kcur.org
See stories by Ellen Beshuk
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