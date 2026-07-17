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Up To Date

Kansas governor candidate Charlotte O'Hara wants education reform and to end tax incentives

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published July 17, 2026 at 3:38 PM CDT
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Charlotte O'Hara is running as a Republican to be the next governor of Kansas.

Charlotte O’Hara is running in the Republican primary for Kansas governor on Aug. 4. Her platform is focused on eliminating property taxes, dramatically reforming education, and ending the use of large tax incentives for major corporations and sports teams like the Chiefs.

If Charlotte O’Hara is elected as the next governor of Kansas, don’t expect the state to utilize tax incentives like it has under Gov. Laura Kelly.

A Republican who has previously served as both a state representative and a Johnson County commissioner, O’Hara told KCUR's Up To Date she strongly disagreed with giving out large tax incentives for projects like the Kansas City Chiefs' planned new stadium and the Panasonic plant in De Soto.

“We have a two-tier property tax system: We have the property taxes that most all of us pay, but then the well-connected have an entirely much lower rate because of all the tax incentives,” she said.

During her campaign, O’Hara has also pushed for radical changes to the education system in Kansas. She supports the state no longer accepting federal money for K-12 education, arguing that the cost of complying with federal oversight is not worth it.

The Republican-controlled Kansas statehouse is attempting to override vetoes from Democratic governor Laura Kelly.
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O'Hara has said she wants to dismantle the Kansas Department of Education as well.

“My message is the only way that we are going to improve our schools is to put all of the curriculum decisions at the local level and have community schools,” she said. “The cost is going to be a lot less without all of the state oversight.”

However, O’Hara also wants to eliminate property taxes, which has been a major financial burden for many Kansas homeowners but also provides a significant funding source for schools around the state. She believes that funding can be replaced by a use tax instead.

Up To Date has also reached out to the campaigns of Republican gubernatorial candidates Ty Masterson, Philip Sarnecki and Scott Schwab but have not yet heard back. Discussions to interview Vicki Schmidt are ongoing.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas GovernorKansas elections 2026Republican PrimaryKansas Republicans
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
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