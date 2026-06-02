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Up To Date

Who’s running to replace Laura Kelly as Kansas governor? The field is officially set

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published June 2, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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The Republican-controlled Kansas statehouse is attempting to override vetoes from Democratic governor Laura Kelly.
Samantha Horton
/
Kansas News Service
Primary elections in Kansas are August 4. Kansans have until July 14 to register.

The deadline to file as a candidate for governor of Kansas was Monday, June 1. A last-minute filing shook up the Democratic field, while there's a clear frontrunner among the seven Republicans in the running.

With the filing deadline passed, the race to become the next governor of Kansas is set.

Seven Republicans and three Democrats are running to replace Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat who is term-limited.

Both parties will choose their general election candidate in the August 4 primary election. Kansans have until July 14 to register to vote.

The Republican candidates are:

  • Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson
  • Charlotte O’Hara, former member of the Johnson County Board of Commissioners
  • Nick Reinecker
  • Stacy L. Rogers, Wichita business owner
  • Philip Sarnecki, a financial services executive and business owner
  • Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt
  • Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab

The Democratic candidates are:

  • Kansas state Sen. Ethan Corson
  • Kansas state Sen. Cindy Holscher
  • Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog

Skoog announced his candidacy just before candidate filing ended Monday. It was a surprise entry in a Democratic race that had seen few shakeups, said Brad Cooper of the Sunflower State Journal. Both Corson and Holscher announced their candidacies back in 2025.

“To have the mayor of Overland Park just kind of parachute in very unexpectedly has kind of disrupted everything,” Cooper said.

For Republicans, Senate President Ty Masterson is an expected frontrunner. He was endorsed by President Donald Trump in May.

  • David Helling, author of Kansas City Stack and former member of the Kansas City Star Editorial Board
  • Brad Cooper, Sunflower State Journal
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Up To Date PodcastKansasElectionsKansas elections 2026primariesKansas GovernorKansas LegislatureLaura Kelly
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
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