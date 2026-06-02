Who’s running to replace Laura Kelly as Kansas governor? The field is officially set

With the filing deadline passed, the race to become the next governor of Kansas is set .

Seven Republicans and three Democrats are running to replace Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat who is term-limited.

Both parties will choose their general election candidate in the August 4 primary election. Kansans have until July 14 to register to vote .

The Republican candidates are:

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson

Charlotte O’Hara, former member of the Johnson County Board of Commissioners

Nick Reinecker

Stacy L. Rogers, Wichita business owner

Philip Sarnecki, a financial services executive and business owner

Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab

The Democratic candidates are:

Kansas state Sen. Ethan Corson

Kansas state Sen. Cindy Holscher

Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog

Skoog announced his candidacy just before candidate filing ended Monday. It was a surprise entry in a Democratic race that had seen few shakeups, said Brad Cooper of the Sunflower State Journal . Both Corson and Holscher announced their candidacies back in 2025.

“To have the mayor of Overland Park just kind of parachute in very unexpectedly has kind of disrupted everything,” Cooper said.

For Republicans, Senate President Ty Masterson is an expected frontrunner. He was endorsed by President Donald Trump in May.