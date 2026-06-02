Who’s running to replace Laura Kelly as Kansas governor? The field is officially set
The deadline to file as a candidate for governor of Kansas was Monday, June 1. A last-minute filing shook up the Democratic field, while there's a clear frontrunner among the seven Republicans in the running.
With the filing deadline passed, the race to become the next governor of Kansas is set.
Seven Republicans and three Democrats are running to replace Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat who is term-limited.
Both parties will choose their general election candidate in the August 4 primary election. Kansans have until July 14 to register to vote.
The Republican candidates are:
- Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson
- Charlotte O’Hara, former member of the Johnson County Board of Commissioners
- Nick Reinecker
- Stacy L. Rogers, Wichita business owner
- Philip Sarnecki, a financial services executive and business owner
- Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt
- Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab
The Democratic candidates are:
- Kansas state Sen. Ethan Corson
- Kansas state Sen. Cindy Holscher
- Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog
Skoog announced his candidacy just before candidate filing ended Monday. It was a surprise entry in a Democratic race that had seen few shakeups, said Brad Cooper of the Sunflower State Journal. Both Corson and Holscher announced their candidacies back in 2025.
“To have the mayor of Overland Park just kind of parachute in very unexpectedly has kind of disrupted everything,” Cooper said.
For Republicans, Senate President Ty Masterson is an expected frontrunner. He was endorsed by President Donald Trump in May.
- David Helling, author of Kansas City Stack and former member of the Kansas City Star Editorial Board
- Brad Cooper, Sunflower State Journal