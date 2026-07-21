© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

University of Kansas professor explores how men are taught to communicate with violence

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published July 21, 2026 at 4:53 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Meggie Mapes, a University of Kansas associate professor and director in the Department of Communications Studies, will speak at TedxKC on July 24, 2026.
Meggie Mapes
Meggie Mapes, a University of Kansas associate professor and director in the Department of Communications Studies, will speak at TedxKC on July 24, 2026.

Men learn violence as a means of communication at an early age, according to University of Kansas associate professor Meggie Mapes. So how do we get men to change their behavior? Mapes will speak at TEDxKC on Friday about her research into male prison inmates with a history of partner violence.

Meggie Mapes spent months researching prison inmates in batter intervention programs, which focus on men with histories of partner violence.

Mapes, a communication researcher and associate professor at the University of Kansas, went into a prison to learn what’s preventing men from changing their behavior.

It comes down to how men are taught to communicate, Mapes concluded.

“What I really found was that we have, over time, through communication, over and over again, given men models that violence is a valid means of communication,” Mapes said. “But we haven't given them cultural models for being accountable, taking responsibility, really investigating those behaviors that they've learned, and then giving them some new tools to act a different way.”

At the upcoming TEDxKC conference on Friday, July 24, Mapes will discuss the relationship between communication and violence, disrupting and accountability for perpetuating harm, and how these lessons apply beyond the prison walls.

TEDxKC: The Future of Being Human After All, 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 24 at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, 1601 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri 64108. Ticket required for the event.

  • Meggie Mapes, associate professor and director, Department of Communication Studies University of Kansas
Tags
Up To Date PodcastTEDxKCUniversity of Kansasviolencedomestic violencegender
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR