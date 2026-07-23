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Up To Date

Young people can save money without stressing. 2 Kansas City authors have tips for starting early

By Steve Kraske,
Zach WilsonElizabeth Ruiz
Published July 23, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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Two men in button up shirts pose for a photo in front of an advertisement display for Amazon best selling authors Steve Short and Mark Schlipman
Steve Short
Kansas City authors Steve Short (left) and Mark Schlipman (right) are teaching young people simple steps to invest in their financial future. They're presenters at TEDxKC in Kansas City.

Preparing for retirement doesn’t have to be challenging. The co-authors of the book “The Simple Road Toward Financial Freedom: A Guide To Helping Young Adults Build Wealth” are presenting at TEDxKC on Friday about how to create a savings system early in life.

Saving for retirement can be hard to imagine at a young age.

Committing to a structured savings plan early in life will set people up for flexibility and financial freedom, according to Steve Short and Mark Schlipman, co-authors of “The Simple Road Toward Financial Freedom: A Guide To Helping Young Adults Build Wealth.”

Short said setting yourself up for success can be challenging because many people aren’t taught how to manage money.

“We teach math and science and all that, but not personal finance,” Short said.

Schlipman, a financial advisor, said he commonly hears from clients who wish they would have started saving earlier — although he says it’s not necessary to actually hire a financial manager to do that.

“If it goes into a savings account, into a CD, then you finally graduate and learn about the Roth IRA… have that habit built in, and then worry about where you’re going to delegate funds,” Schlipman said.

At this year’s TEDxKC conference on Friday, July 24, Schlipman and Short will discuss a savings system that can help young people achieve financial freedom without cutting out the simple pleasures in life, like coffee and travel.

TEDxKC: The Future of Being Human After All, 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 24 at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, 1601 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri 64108. Ticket required for the event.

  • Mark Schlipman, financial advisor and author, “The Simple Road Toward Financial Freedom: A Guide To Helping Young Adults Build Wealth”
  • Steve Short, author, “The Simple Road Toward Financial Freedom: A Guide To Helping Young Adults Build Wealth”
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Up To Date Podcastmoneyfinancespersonal financeretirementauthorauthorsTEDxKC
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
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Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org.
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