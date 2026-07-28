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Up To Date

A KU professor shaped Osage representation in new 'Little House on the Prairie' adaptation

By Steve Kraske,
Nora Crutcher-McGowan
Published July 28, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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A man in Osage tribal wear takes a selfie.
Courtesy photo
/
Robert Warrior
Robert Warrior played a small role as a member of Osage Nation leader Joseph Pawnee-no-pashe's entourage.

Robert Warrior, a citizen of the Osage Nation, said serving as a consultant on the new series helped improve how Native Americans are portrayed as compared to the original "Little House on the Prairie" books.

Robert Warrior, a professor at the University of Kansas, was more than just a yes-man when he consulted for the new “Little House on the Prairie” Netflix series.

As a citizen of the Osage Nation, he helped develop how the show framed Osage people during the late 1800s by discussing script material with the show’s creators rather than approve of it after it was written.

Warrior said underrepresented voices in the media are often brought in too late, which can perpetuate inaccuracies and harmful messaging about important events in American history.

“Coming in too late means that a lot of decisions have already been made. A lot of the things have already been framed. And once things have been framed, it's very hard to get out of that framing,” Warrior told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Working on the new adaptation allowed him to help fix what many have viewed as harmful aspects of “Little House” author Laura Ingalls Wilder’s portrayal of Native Americans.

Consulting also gives him insight into the entertainment industry for his students at KU.

“I really want to understand the process of how media is made so that when I teach it in a classroom, if I teach a film, if I teach a TV show, if I have students who are interested, especially Indigenous students who are interested in participating in media, if I myself want to do work in media, that I understand the larger industry in which that media is produced,” Warrior said.

Netflix’s “Little House on the Prairie” is the newest adaptation of Wilder’s book series, which is a fictionalized account of her childhood in the Midwest in the late 19th century.

  • Robert Warrior, University of Kansas professor
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Up To Date PodcastIndigenousUniversity of KansastelevisionBooksOsagehistory
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Nora Crutcher-McGowan
Nora Crutcher-McGowan is the summer 2026 intern for Up To Date. She recently graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism, where she worked for mid-Missouri's NPR station, KBIA. She has experience telling stories for her community through long-form audio and digital formats, and she is particularly drawn to reporting on third spaces.
See stories by Nora Crutcher-McGowan
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